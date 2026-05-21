Perth singer-songwriter Justin Davies is back with another new single, “No Tomorrows”.

It’s his second release as The Tortured Souls, following the unforgettable “Unforgettable Days”, and might be his most deeply personal drop yet.

Produced, mixed and mastered by Grammy-nominated producer/engineer Rob Grant (Tame Impala, Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds, Josh Homme), “No Tomorrows” is powered by soaring vocals and warm instrumentation.

Davies obviously leads from the front, but he’s joined by a coterie of excellent Western Australian musicians, including drummer Malcolm Clark, bassist Jay Cortez (formerly of The Sleepy Jackson) as well as members of the West Australian Symphony Orchestra.

“No Tomorrows” finds Davies reflecting on the fragility of life, urging listeners to remember the importance of living in the moment.

“’No Tomorrows’ was written as a slow melancholy song on the beach in northern Queensland, on a cheap 3/4 guitar that I picked up for travelling light,” he shares. “It’s about trying to hold onto the most important things in life before they disappear, those moments where you know something is changing, maybe ending, and not wanting to lose those who are most precious to you now, before time catches up.”

That’s why Davies’ latest single, he insists, isn’t a downtrodden anthem. “There’s sadness in it, but also freedom. The song has this movement and spirit that felt different from anything I’d written before, it almost drove itself,” he adds.

Davies will be hoping for similar success for “No Tomorrows” following the rapturous reception to “Unforgettable Days”, which has been streamed over 200,000 times and counting since its 2026 release.

“It represents me trying to find my way through a difficult time of being lost and alone,” Davies says of the former song. “The late night setting reflect the grittiness of the song. A no-nonsense visual to a no-nonsense song.”

What makes Davies’ Tortured Souls project so compelling is how unlikely it is.

Davies spent most of his adult life outside of music, building a career as an entrepreneur while staying connected to creativity through family: his brother, ARIA Award-winning composer Ashley Davies, and sister, singer-songwriter Tanya-Lee Davies.

Music, though, came later… and from a much heavier place.

A personal loss decades ago, the death of a loved one to overdose, lingered in the background of his life, unresolved. It wasn’t until 2023, after an almost instinctive purchase of a guitar he felt drawn to, that something shifted. Without formal training or even a clear understanding of what he was playing, Davies began writing and didn’t stop.

What started as a way to process grief turned into something more structured, more expansive. Before long, there was enough material to consider a full album, which is slated for release later this year.

The Tortured Souls’ “No Tomorrows” is out now.