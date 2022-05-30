Justin Timberlake has sold his entire music catalogue for the cool nine-figure sum of $900 million (Approximately $1,255,000,000 AUD).

The catalogue has around 200 songs by Timberlake, including ‘Rock Your Body’ and ‘Sexy Back’. London-based firm Hipgnosis Song Management purchased the catalogue and will own all copyrights on tracks Timberlake has written or co-written.

“I am excited to be partnering with (Hipgnosis founder and chief executive Merck Mercuriadis),” said Justin in a statement about the sale. “He values artists and their creative work and has always been a strong supporter of songwriters and storytelling. I look forward to entering this next chapter.”

“Justin’s incredible catalogue will join other amazing works at Hipgnosis which we know will serve as a great steward of his work,” Merck added. “We look forward to a great partnership between Justin and Hipgnosis.”

Last month, The New York Times released a documentary about Justin Timberlake and his controversial halftime performance with Janet Jackson.

For those unaware, a wardrobe malfunction occurred during the set, with Timberlake exposing Jackson’s breast to millions watching around the world. While Jackson’s career was severely impacted and basically never recovered, Timberlake received little criticism as he continued on his way to the pinnacle of pop stardom.

“All the emphasis was put on me. Not on Justin,” Jackson told Oprah about being blacklisted from the Grammys and many other events as a result of the performance. “Justin…We were friends. And not that we, we aren’t…we haven’t spoken, but I consider him a friend, and I’m very loyal, and friendship is very important.”

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

The documentary is titled Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson, the documentary supposedly contains previously unseen footage, alongside interviews with those who were involved in the production of the halftime show.

It’s helmed by Jodi Gomes, who has previously directed a docuseries about the Jackson family for A+E. Members of the wider Jackson family also appear in Malfunction.

For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.