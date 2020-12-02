Get the latest Blues Roots & Soul news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

It’s a rare thing when you come across a voice that stops you in your tracks, Sydney soul artist Karen Lee Andrews possesses that magic. There’s a richness to her voice that demands an audience meet pin-drop silence.

Somewhat a stalwart of the Australian music scene, Andrews first cut her teeth performing gospel hymns in church halls, before transcending to the church band’s musical director. In 2013 she won over the hearts of Australia on The Voice, and in 2018 she released her mesmerising EP, Far From Paradise.

Now, she’s lent her powerhouse vocals to a collaboration with OYOBI on a cover of the Jean Carne classic, ‘Don’t Let It Go To Your Head’.

It’s nothing short of sublime. It’s a Latin-infused, dancefloor-ready track that feels like it was destined to soundtrack a pivotal scene in Pulp Fiction.

The track arrives as part of a 7″ release Commissioned by Groovescooter for its 45 imprint, Thr33-Thirty Seven Records, with the flip side featuring Oyobi track ‘Se Te Va’.

Check out OYOBI and Karen Lee Andrews cover ‘Don’t Let It Go To Your Head’

<a href="https://groovescooter.bandcamp.com/album/dont-let-it-go-to-your-head-7-vinyl" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Don’t Let It Go To Your Head – 7″ Vinyl by OYOBI feat. Karen Lee Andrews</a>

Karen Lee Andrews has had quite the year. The songstress recently delivered a soaring performance at Rolling Stone‘s inaugural Ladies of Soul Revue.

Ladies of Soul took place over two opulent evenings at the View by Sydney on October 30th and November 6th. The exquisite affair saw guests indulge in an evening of performances of soul classics from the likes of Ella Fitzgerald, Etta James, Nina Simone, Aretha Franklin, and Tina Turner. Guests were privy to an intimate evening featuring a five-course ‘soul food’ dinner with wine and cocktail pairing.

If you weren’t lucky enough to catch the Soul Revue, fear not. Karen Lee Andrews will be performing at Lazy Bones Lounge in Marrickville on Friday, December 11th. Tickets to the shindig will set you back $50 (pizza included!). To purchase tickets, head here.