Karnivool have announced a run of acoustic shows around the country next month in support of their fourth studio album In Verses, due out next Friday (February 6th).

The Perth icons will hold intimate launch parties in Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Perth, kicking off on February 9th, where they will play a short acoustic set showcasing some new tunes and old favourites, have a chat, and sign some records and exclusive merch for folks who have been waiting for this record for over a decade.

It’s a format they haven’t done before in Australia, and the last time they played acoustic was 14 years ago in Mumbai.

Tickets will go on sale at 10am (AEDT) today (January 28th). See here for details.

Ahead of In Verses landing on February 6th, Karnivool has gifted us with one last single, “Animation”. One of the first songs to come together for the album, “Animation” was born whilst the band were hard at work on “All It Takes”. With wide open verses that give way to fuzzed-out choruses and unbridled rhythmic intensity and groove, it’s one of the standout moments of the record.

“’Animation’ leans into new space found within the rhythm section. It holds the pulse of In Verses – tight, detailed, tense. It reflects the frustration, the renewal, and the search for light that runs through the record, all while staying true to our sound,” the band shared of the single.

In Verses is a culmination of the last decade of life experiences that have brought Karnivool to where they are at right now. Meticulously formed and delivered, the album’s ten tracks journey collective feelings of frustration, catharsis, and a rediscovery of identity.

It not only provides a fitting moment of reintroduction for longtime and casual Karnivool fans but for newcomers, the new album marks a striking gateway to a body of work built on an intense love for the craft.

Over the past 20 years, Karnivool have cemented their status as one of Australia’s most influential hard rock bands. Their ever-unique approach to heavy and progressive music has delivered three acclaimed and Platinum-certified records: Themata (2005), its groundbreaking follow-up, Sound Awake (2009) and ARIA award-winning No. 1 album Asymmetry (2013).

KARNIVOOL ‘IN VERSES’ ACOUSTIC PARTIES 2026

Monday, February 9th

Crowbar, Sydney NSW

Tuesday, February 10th

Crowbar, Brisbane QLD

Wednesday, February 11th

The Espy Gershwin Room, Melbourne VIC

Monday, February 16th

Rosemount Hotel, Perth WA