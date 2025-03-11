Kate Ceberano is hitting the road for a massive 22-date ‘Australian Made’ Tour.

The celebrated artist, who has spent four decades defining Australian music, will embark on a national run in 2025, paying tribute to the legendary artists and anthems that shaped her career.

The tour is a full-circle moment for Ceberano. In 1986, she was just 20 when she stepped onto the stage as part of the original Australian Made tour, sharing the bill with INXS, Jimmy Barnes, Divinyls, and Models. Now, nearly forty years later, she’s taking a lap around the country to revisit that era and the music that made her who she is today.

This time, Ceberano is mixing her own platinum-selling hits with a setlist packed full of iconic Australian anthems.

Expect her to put her spin on classics from Divinyls, Models, INXS, Mental As Anything, Jimmy Barnes, Sia, Icehouse, Silverchair, John Farnham, Australian Crawl, Paul Kelly, and more. It’s part personal tribute, part national nostalgia trip, and a celebration of the songs that have left their mark on Australian music history.

“It’s so important for me to express my culture, my Australia, in song,” the Ausitralian legend said.

“This is a love letter to the artists, bands, audiences and storytellers who I’ve travelled with over this vast continent for four decades, a deep dive into what makes ME an Australian artist: my hungry heart holding their words to my chest, making them the soundtrack to my life.”

Ceberano is known for her powerful storytelling, and this tour promises to be as much about the stories as the songs. Expect unfiltered backstage tales from decades on the road, rock’n’roll mythology, and a reminder of the wild, untamed energy that defined Aussie music long before social media came along.

She’ll be joined on all 22 stops by two powerhouse musicians: guitarist/producer Harts and the prodigiously talented Kathleen Halloran, who will be embarking on her first national tour performing her own work.

Tickets go on sale March 12 via kateceberano.com.

2025 Australian Made Tour Dates

June

06 – Batemans Bay, Yuin Theatre, NSW

07 – Thirroul, Anita’s Theatre, NSW

08 – Canberra, Theatre Centre, ACT

12 – Wyong, Art House, NSW

13 – Sawtell, RSL, NSW

14 – Tweed Heads, Twin Towns, NSW

26 – Cowra, Civic Centre, NSW

27 – Wangaratta, Alpine MDF Theatre, VIC

28 – Albury, Entertainment Centre, VIC

29 – Frankston, Arts Centre, VIC

July

03 – Perth, Astor Theatre, WA

05 – Albany, Entertainment Centre Princess Theatre, WA

06 – Margaret River, HEART Theatre, WA

10 – Ringwood, Karralyka Centre, VIC

11 – Costa Hall, Geelong, VIC

12 – Bendigo, Ulumbarra, VIC

17 – Nunawading, The Round, VIC

18 – Sale, The Wedge, VIC

19 – Ballarat, Her Majesty’s Theatre, VIC

24 – Cairns, Tanks, QLD

26 – Darwin, Entertainment Centre, NT

August

21-23 – Broken Hill, Mundi Mundi Bash, NSW