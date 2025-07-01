Katy Perry closed her Australian tour with an emotional moment at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre, fighting back tears as she thanked fans for their support amid her recent split from Orlando Bloom.

“Thank you for always being there for me, Australia. It means the world,” Perry told the crowd, her voice cracking with emotion before she composed herself and added, “Now let’s sing ‘Firework’.”

The touching moment came at the conclusion of her 15-date Australian run as part of her ‘Lifetimes Tour’. The touching scene drew comparisons to a similar moment captured in her 2012 documentary Part of Me, where she broke down backstage over her divorce from Russell Brand before putting on a brave face to perform “Teenage Dream”.

Reports of Perry’s separation from Bloom emerged last week, with multiple sources confirming the couple have ended their engagement after nine years together. Neither Perry nor Bloom have publicly addressed the breakup, which was first reported by TMZ and later confirmed by People magazine.

The couple’s relationship has weathered challenges before, including a brief split in 2017 before they reunited and announced their engagement in 2019. In August 2020, they welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove.

According to sources quoted by People, the relationship had been “breaking down the last couple of months and isn’t looking good,” with Perry reportedly “stressed” about the reception of her latest album 143.

The emotional Adelaide performance caps off what has been a challenging period for the singer. Less than two weeks before launching the ‘Lifetimes Tour’, Perry faced intense criticism for taking an 11-minute suborbital space trip to reveal her tour setlist.

Despite these personal and professional challenges, Perry is set to continue her massive world tour, which includes 89 shows across multiple continents. Following the conclusion of the Australian leg, the ‘Lifetimes Tour’ will resume in North America on July 10th with a show in Denver, before continuing through South America, Europe, and Asia until early December.