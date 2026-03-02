Keli Holiday has announced a run of regional shows across Australia in support of his new album Capital Fiction.

From April through to June, he’ll travel through Kingscliff, Coffs Harbour, Manly, Frankston, Torquay, Wollongong, Newcastle, Hobart, and Forth, giving fans a chance to experience the energy of the ARIA Chart-topping album live and up close.

“I can’t wait to perform the new show to the beautiful people of regional Australia. To say I am excited would be an understatement. Let’s sweat,” Holiday said.

Tickets for all shows are on sale now here.

It’s been a whirlwind start to the year for Holiday, after Capital Fiction took No. 1 on the ARIA Australian Albums Chart. His hit single “Dancing2” took No. 2 in triple j’s Hottest 100, and has returned to the top spot on the ARIA Australian Singles Chart.

Capital Fiction is a bold, uninhibited statement on sex, love, rock ‘n’ roll and everything in between. From the modern-day romance of “Dancing2” to the electrifying rush of new single “More”, it captures the essence of who Keli Holiday truly is.

It’s a celebration of joy found amidst tragedy, a project that has moved past “whinging about a toxic relationship” to find something lighter, more hopeful. “I think there’s joy in nosediving,” Holiday, real name Adam Hyde, told us last month. “I think there’s joy in falling on your face and the hurt of it all.”

He was the first to admit that his early forays into the Keli Holiday world were more accidental than intentional. He viewed the project’s first songs as something he simply “slapped together” with no intention of creating a cohesive collection. “I don’t even call that really an album,” he said, reflecting on the haphazard nature of the project’s beginnings.

Capital Fiction, however, was approached with more precision. He entered the studio with deliberate parameters — “a target on the wall”, as he put it — shaping the first Keli Holiday record he feels truly proud to stand behind. “I went up to Queensland with a mission and had a target on the wall with certain parameters surrounding it, both sonically and ideologically, that I stuck to,” he explained. “So in that sense, I see this as the first Keli Holiday record that I’m happy to stand 10 toes behind and represent until the day I’m off this earth.”

The album is full of high-octane moments, including a sneaky sample from Aussie dance music royalty The Presets in “Plastic”, but also reveals a softer side to Holiday, with tender tracks like “Sacred Sweat” and the heartfelt closing ballad, “Favourite Stranger”.

The regional tour will follow his headline shows in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, and Adelaide, kicking off this weekend. He also has four North American shows on the schedule set for May, in LA, Chicago, Toronto, and Brooklyn.

For complete tour and ticket information, see here.

KELI HOLIDAY REGIONAL TOUR 2026

Thursday, April 2nd

Kingscliff Beach Hotel, Kingscliff NSW

Friday, April 3rd

The Hoey, Coffs Harbour NSW

Thursday, May 14th

Felons Barrel Room, Manly NSW

Thursday, May 21st

The Pier, Frankston VIC

Friday, May 22nd

Torquay Hotel, Torquay VIC

Friday, May 29th

Uni Bar, Wollongong NSW

Saturday, May 30th

King Street Bandroom, Newcastle NSW

Friday, June 5th

Odeon Theatre, Hobart TAS

Saturday, June 6th

Forth Pub, Forth TAS