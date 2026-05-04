M.I.A. has been dropped from Kid Cudi’s tour after she made “offensive remarks.”

M.I.A. was performing as opener at a tour stop in Dallas for Kid Cudi when she went on an unprompted rant.

As per Variety, the controversial rapper told the crowd, “I’ve been cancelled for many reasons. I never thought I would be cancelled for being a brown Republican voter,” She added that she wouldn’t perform her song “Illegal” because “there’s probably one in the crowd.”

After M.I.A.’s rants quickly drew criticism online, Kid Cudi decided to remove her as support for the remainder of the tour.

“TOUR UPDATE: M.I.A is no longer on this tour,” Kid Cudi wrote on social media. “I told my management to send a notice to her team before we started tour that I didn’t want anything offensive at my shows, cuz I already knew what time it was, and I was assured things were understood.”

He continued: “After the last couple shows, I’ve been flooded with messages from fans that were upset by her rants. This, to me, is very disappointing and I wont have someone on my tour making offensive remarks that upsets my fanbase. Thank you for understanding. Rager.”

At the time of writing, M.I.A. is yet to respond to her removal or Kid Cudi’s comments.

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Despite being in the news more for controversial comments than music these days, M.I.A. recently released a new album, titled M.I.7.

Amongst her many candid comments in recent years, she’s spread misinformation about vaccines, discussed anti-5G clothing via The Alex Jones Show, and supported Donald Trump in the 2024 US presidential election.

Kid Cudi’s ‘Rebel Ragers Tour’ now continues without the presence of M.I.A. in Atalanta, US, on Wednesday. It’s unclear if Kid Cudi will book a new support act for his remaining tour dates.