Killing Heidi is kicking off 2025 with big plans – a national tour and a special 25th-anniversary edition of their debut album, Reflector

With tracks like “Weir” and “Mascara” dominating airwaves and becoming instant classics, Reflector became the fastest-selling Australian album in history.

The four-times Platinum album cemented Ella and Jesse Hooper as pioneers of Australian rock, shaping the scene as the new millennium kicked off.

The anniversary release will drop on vinyl and CD, packed with demos and rare tracks.

“It’s an unlikely success story, for sure,” says Ella Hooper, reflecting on the album that made her and her brother household names.

“Sonically, it was so adventurous, we were so young, and it was such a wild-looking band for the time. But the songs connected because they’re authentic teen stories. I think that’s the hook that’s made it last. Our shows give people the chance to remember who they were during that time and reconnect with those feelings.”

“For a lot of people, Reflector is hardwired to some of their greatest memories—the soundtrack to leaving school, their first kiss, their first car.”

“The whole thing from a creative perspective was super exciting,” adds Jesse Hooper. “We were absorbing other people’s expertise and thriving on being the kids in the room with all these great, talented adults. It was a pretty wild entry into the music industry.”

Killing Heidi’s anniversary tour kicks off on Friday, June 20th at The Gov in Adelaide, followed by Saturday, June 21st at Magnet House in Perth. The tour continues on Thursday, June 26th at The Tivoli in Brisbane, Friday, June 27th at Liberty Hall in Sydney, and wraps up on Saturday, June 28th at Northcote Theatre in Northcote.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, 27th March at 9 am local time at www.destroyalllines.com.

On tour, Killing Heidi will perform Reflector in full – start to finish, track by track. It’s something they’ve never done before. After the final notes of “Black Sheep” fade, the band will return for an encore of rarities and fan favourites.

“The driving force now,” says Ella, “is to give people the best Killing Heidi show they may not have got in the early 2000s. We’re better players now; we’ve got a killer band covering all those myriad keys and vocal parts, finally. It’s insane fun.”