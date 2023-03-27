After conquering 2022, King Stingray have announced a huge national headline tour for 2023.

The Yolŋu surf rock outfit will take to the road in June and July, stopping in Sydney, Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, and Brisbane (see full dates below).

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 31st at 10am AEDT. The pre-sale begins on Thursday, March 30th at 10am AEDT. King Stingray will be supported on the ‘That’s Where I Wanna Be’ tour by George Alice and Old Mervs.

To call the year King Stingray had in 2022 a success would be an understatement: almost overnight, the self-styled Yolŋu surf rockers became one of the most celebrated bands in the country.

Their self-titled debut album reached number six on the ARIA Albums Chart, and earned King Stingray the 2022 Breakthrough Artist Award at last year’s ARIAs.

Already beloved in Northeast Arnhem Land, the band are clearly intent on continuing their conquering of the rest of the country in 2023. That included a hugely-merited headline slot at Fed Live back in January, as they fully flung themselves back into touring in the first month of the year.

King Stingray 2023 Australian Tour

Presented by triple j, Handsome Tours & Select Music

Supported by George Alice and Old Mervs

Pre-sale begins Thursday, March 30th (10am AEDT)

General sale begins Friday, March 31st (10am AEDT)

Tickets available via handsometours.com

Saturday, June 24th*

Enmore Theatre, Warrang/Sydney, NSW

Thursday, June 29th

Astor Theatre, Boorloo/Perth, WA

Friday, June 30th*

Hindley Street Music Hall, Tarndanya/Adelaide, SA

Saturday, July 1st

The Forum, Naarm/Melbourne, VIC

Friday, July 7th*

The Tivoli, Meanjin/Brisbane, QLD

* Licensed All Ages

