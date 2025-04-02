Fresh off touring with Dua Lipa, Kita Alexander is jumping straight back on stage – this time for Nova’s Red Room.

She’ll be kicking off a new series celebrating female artists, with a special set onWednesday, April 16th, at The Gallery on Castlereagh St, Sydney, presented by Maybelline New York.

“I’m so excited to be doing another Nova’s Red Room, and this time with Maybelline which makes it extra special. I’ve got some new songs which I’m excited to put in the set, so it’s going to be a fun night,” says Alexander.

Brendan Taylor, Nova Network’s group program director, adds: “We’re excited to welcome Kita Alexander back to Nova’s Red Room, as we partner with Maybelline New York for not just one, but a series of Nova’s Red Room events. This partnership allows us to offer a unique experience for our audience, highlight Australian female artists and demonstrate the commercial strength of the Nova’s Red Room brand, setting the stage for more great performances to come.”

Known for her breezy pop hooks and heartfelt lyrics, Alexander has built a reputation as one of Australia’s most captivating voices. Her recent run of releases includes “Date Night”, “Queen”, and most recently, the reflective “Press Pause”.

“‘Press Pause’ is about the quiet power of being present for someone when their world feels like it’s falling apart,” Alexander says. “It’s not about fixing things or promising it’ll all be okay — it’s about holding space, staying still, and letting them know they’re not alone in the chaos.”

Before joining Lipa on tour, Alexander shared her excitement:

“Touring with Dua is something that has been on my mind for a very long time,” she said. “She delivers pure energy on stage and next-level pop performances. March and April is going to be such a party. I truly feel so lucky to have the opportunity to share my songs with fans, old and new, across Australia and New Zealand.”

More artist announcements are expected in the coming weeks.