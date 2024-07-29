Acclaimed Irish rap group Kneecap are coming to Australia for the first time.

Kneecap will embark on their debut tour of the country in March of next year, stopping in Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney, and Fremantle (see full dates below).

Tickets to the shows go on sale to the general public on Friday, August 2nd at 10am local time. The Frontier Member pre-sale begins on Wednesday, July 31st at 10am local time.

One of the most exciting groups to come out of Ireland in many years, the trio of Mo Chara, Móglaí Bap, and DJ Próvaí have become renowned globally for their socially conscious and satirical lyrics.

“Their riotous music is uniting young people in Northern Ireland and reviving the Irish language,” hailed The Guardian.

“Their balance between anti-establishment lyrics, explosive delivery, graphic humour, and unrelenting charm is reminiscent of early Eminem,” wrote the LA Times.

As for the boys themselves, they can’t wait to perform in Australia.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“Well, here we come all the way to Australia – f*ck me, we’ll be tunnelling for weeks,” the group share. “Following in the footsteps of the Fenians sent here by the Brits. This will be the furthest we’ve ever bee from Belfast so we’re buzzing for it to bring the Kneecap energy to the bottom of the world!”

Away from music, a biopic about the group, also called Kneecap, recently dominated the awards on home soil at the 36th edition of the Galway Film Fleadh.

The film, which caused a stir in Sundance earlier this year where it was picked up by Sony Pictures Classics, won three out of a possible three awards it qualified for in Galway, where it had its Irish premiere as the festival opener. It won best Irish film, best Irish language feature film and the audience award, a feat never before achieved in the Fleadh’s 36-year history.

Kneecap follows the rise to fame of the titular group, who all playing themselves, alongside Michael Fassbender in a supporting role. The film arrives in Australian cinemas in August.

Kneecap 2025 Australian Tour

Frontier Member pre-sale begins Wednesday, July 31st (10am local time)

General sale begins Friday, August 2nd (10am local time)

All shows 18+

Wednesday, March 12th

The Brightside, Brisbane, QLD

oztix.com.au

Friday, March 14th

170 Russell, Melbourne, VIC

moshtix.com.au

Saturday, March 15th

Metro Theatre, Sydney, NSW

ticketek.com.au

Monday, March 17th

Freo Social, Fremantle, WA

moshtix.com.au