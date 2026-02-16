Korn fans, have hope — the band’s new album might not be as far off as previously thought.

In a since-deleted post on Instagram (as per Metal Injection), the band’s guitarist James “Munky” Shaffer was pictured alongside producer Nick Raskulinecz (previously worked on Korn’s The Nothing) and mixing engineer Chris Lord-Alge (Green Day, My Chemical Romance) in a studio.

The post was curiously captioned, “What a blast with Nick Raskulinecz and Munkey mixing Korn!! Heavy badass rock!!!”

The post, which was originally uploaded to Lord-Alge’s Instagram account, has since been removed.

The unexpected social media posts quickly follows Korn guitarist Brian “Head” Welch basically telling Loudwire that the band’s long-awaited 15th full-length album was not on the horizon.

“I really love the fact that it’s taking a long time,” he recently told the publication. “I always told management that I wish that we would wait a little bit between albums. We’re just so addicted to the studio that we get in there and we’re putting albums out every two or three years, ever since I rejoined. And so I love that there’s been delays.”

Welch added: “We’re a fortunate band, we’ve been around for a while and we’ve got an extensive catalogue with a lot of well-known songs.

