Seattle’s Museum of Pop Culture has permanently closed its beloved Nirvana: Taking Punk to the Masses exhibit after 14 years, marking the end of an era for one of the venue’s most popular attractions.

The exhibit, which chronicled Nirvana‘s journey from humble beginnings to global stardom, drew its final crowds on September 6th during a packed farewell ceremony.

The comprehensive display featured an impressive array of artifacts including Kurt Cobain’s artwork, smashed and intact guitars, stage-worn clothing, rare photographs, personal letters, and their iconic MTV Unplugged setlist. Arranged chronologically, the exhibit traced the band’s evolution from punk rock escapism to meteoric success, while also highlighting the broader Pacific Northwest grunge movement featuring bands like Screaming Trees, Tad, and Mudhoney.

Curator Jacob McMurray, who created the exhibit, told Rolling Stone the closure wasn’t due to declining popularity but practical considerations. “An exhibition is a living, evolving creature,” McMurray said. “[…] there’s 20 different lenders to that show who provided different objects. Lenders want their stuff back because they miss it, or because they want to sell stuff at auction or they have other ideas for other projects.”

The exhibit’s longevity surpassed any other display in the museum’s history, becoming a significant draw for Seattle tourism alongside the nearby Space Needle.

The farewell ceremony delivered an unexpected highlight when Krist Novoselic made an unannounced appearance, providing opening remarks before a panel discussion. “I started to get involved with, it was EMP, Experience Music Project, then MoPop, and it was just a great place to keep my stuff,” Novoselic joked, referencing his donations to the museum’s collection.

Reflecting on the significance of the artifacts, Novoselic described how instruments he purchased for modest sums had transformed into “priceless” pieces. McMurray particularly treasured a handwritten letter from Melvins’ Buzz Osborne to Novoselic, prophetically suggesting Cobain “might have some kind of future in music,” alongside the reassembled remains of a guitar Cobain smashed at an Evergreen State College dorm show in 1988.

The closure doesn’t signal Nirvana’s complete departure from the museum, with McMurray confirming the band remains part of MoPop’s DNA. The space will evolve into a broader Pacific Northwest music exhibit featuring 15 to 20 vignette stories spanning different eras and genres, ensuring Nirvana’s legacy continues within a more comprehensive musical narrative.