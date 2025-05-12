The gold hot pants worn by Kylie Minogue in her 2000 music video for “Spinning Around” and a leather jacket owned by late AC/DC lead singer Bon Scott are among the hundreds of thousands of rare items that will be on display when the new Australian Museum of Performing Arts (AMPA) opens at Hamer Hall from December.

Announced Monday, May 12th by Arts Centre Melbourne, the museum will be delivered in phases.

In Phase 1, AMPA will open to the public in December with almost 500 square metres dedicated to showcasing curated exhibitions including international touring exhibitions, on the Hall’s upper terrace overlooking the Birrarung (Yarra River).

For Phase 2, AMPA will grow to approximately 800 square metres.

The museum numbers more than 850,000 objects from Peter Allen, Olivia Newton-John, Hugh Jackman and many others. Together, the collection tell the history of music dance, circus, opera and theatre for what is said to be the country’s largest of its kind celebrating the performing arts.

“I’m so pleased to be bringing to life the long-held vision to make the riches of the Australian Performing Arts Collection more accessible to the Victorian community through new and expanded spaces,” comments Arts Centre Melbourne CEO Karen Quinlan. “Through treasured objects, iconic performers and a rich theatrical legacy, AMPA will enable us to share with the world the incredible performing arts history and stories of the stages of Australia and beyond.”

AMPA’s first exhibition will be announced this September, ahead of the gallery’s opening in December.

“The new Australian Museum of Performing Arts will be an exciting new cultural destination in the heart of the city that will cement Melbourne’s reputation as Australia’s cultural capital,” comments Victoria’s Minister for Creative Industries Colin Brooks MP.

“Victoria has long been the beating heart of Australia’s performing arts, and AMPA will honour that rich legacy while inspiring future generations. It will not only showcase our national collection at a scale never before possible but also strengthen our visitor economy and cultural reputation on the world stage.”

The AMPA was established in 1975. Featured in the collection is a visual journal compiled by Nick Cave, known as the “Handmade Book”; a tunic worn by Divinyls’ late vocalist Chrissy Amphlett in the late 1980s; and the maracas Peter Allen used in performance in 1977.