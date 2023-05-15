Lots of music artists get to see their faces emblazoned on a Times Square billboard, but probably not many of them come from a small Victorian town.

Born in Ballarat, Larissa Lambert always had ambitions to make something of herself on a global scale. After her 2021 single, “Weak”, became an online sensation – 88 million streams and counting – and rocketed up the Spotify Global charts, Lambert was given the honour of seeing her face digitally tower over The Crossroads of the World; that it was her first-ever billboard showcasing her music made it even more impressive.

One year later, Lambert shared her new EP, I Love You And It’s Getting Worse, last week, and it’s an album that cements her position in the vanguard of Australian R&B.

“I love that I have a personal story attached to every one of my songs on the EP,” Lambert explains. “So what you’re hearing is coming from a very real place!”

The EP contains stellar turns from Jeremih and Alpha P, but it’s Lambert’s crystallised voice that is the real showstopper: like Tems, Ariana Grande or SZA, her vocals are capable of bringing everything else to a standstill, stopping time for the briefest of beautiful moments.

To celebrate the release of her new EP, Tone Deaf caught up with the singer-songwriter as part of our Get to Know series to find out more about her life and music.

Larissa Lambert’s I Love You And It’s Getting Worse is out now.

How did your artist name come about?

My artist name is just my real name.. I thought it had a nice ring to it lol borrrring haha.

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

My grandma likes gospel music and opera so I don’t know how she would feel about some of my songs… but I would describe it to her by saying it’s a lot of guitar and emotion and pretty vocals. Sad girl music.

Tell us about a few of your tracks; their titles and what they’re about?

One of my favourites on the project would be “I Got You”: I wrote this one about knowing and trying to accept that you’re not meant to be with someone, but you will always love that person or have love for them in your heart.

The thing that really makes this track my favourite, though, is the production. It’s simple yet hits you in the feels just as much as the vocals.

Another song, “Girl From Venus”, I wanted to write a song about cheating and the regret that comes with it. Or self-sabotage in relationships. I like this track ’cause I feel like it’s a topic that isn’t really written about as much. But it’s something we see a lot in life.

What do you love about your hometown?

I’m from a country town called Ballarat in Victoria. I love how laid-back it is, the people are very easygoing.

Career highlight so far?

Maybe my most recent show in Brisbane seeing so many people sing my songs word for word… that felt really special to me. I’ve never experienced that many people singing my art back to me before! And you always hear about artists telling stories about their first time seeing that. Well, that was mine!

Fave non-music hobby?

Waterfall hunting. I love any kind of forest hike but if there’s a waterfall involved game over.

Dream music collaboration?

Would love to collaborate with PartyNextDoor, Jhené Aiko, Summer Walker, the list goes on really.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

I can see myself signing new artists, helping develop them and their careers, mentoring them etc. I would love to open up some kind of creative arts school that can run for kids for no cost somehow. I would’ve loved to have access to that kind of thing as a kid growing up!

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

Usually something really out of my vocal range that I can scream off key the entire time… probably “I Will Always Love You” – Whitney Houston.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

I’ve received a lot of amazing advice but one thing that has always stuck with me was from my boss at my first-ever job at a pizza shop. He told me, “Larissa, it’s good to give people chances, but if you continue to go through life thinking everyone has the same heart as you, you will continue to be hurt & disappointed.” That one really stuck with me.

What’s one obsession you have that no one would guess after listening to your music?

I wouldn’t call it an obsession because that’s a very strong word but I really love pigeons, I think they’re very misunderstood. I could sit at a park bench with my coffee and hang out with pigeons for a good couple hours and have a great time haha.