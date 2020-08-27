Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich has sung the praises of the mighty AC/DC during their Bon Scott-fronted era.

Ulrich recently took place in The Guardian’s “My Fantasy Festival” feature, where he was asked to curate his dream festival lineup.

“I saw AC/DC with Bon Scott four times, opening for Black Sabbath and Rainbow and then playing their own shows in Copenhagen in 1977 and San Francisco in 1979, in my early teens,” he shared.

Scott fronted AC/DC from 1974 until his death from acute alcohol poisoning in London in February 1980. He was 33.

“The energy was insane: Angus strutting across the stage, all guitar solos, sweat, hair, no shirt on and Bon Scott, also shirtless, tight jeans, the coolest frontman ever. To me the definition of rock ‘n’ roll attitude is AC/DC in those formative years.”

Ulrich’s other choices for his fantasy festival include the early-70s lineup of Deep Purple, Oasis “in their heyday”, Rage Against The Machine, Bob Marley and the Wailers and Guns N’ Roses.

Check Bon Scott out in action in this performance of ‘Let There Be Rock’ from Apollo Theatre in Glasgow in 1978:

In other news, Flemming Rasmussen, the producer that worked his magic on three of the great Metallica albums, 1984’s Ride The Lightning, 1986’s Master of Puppets and 1988’s …And Justice for All, recently reflected on his time recording with the band. The producer had a few harsh words to share about Ulrich.

In a recent interview with Metal Hammer, Rasmussen put his foot in it, admitting that Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich always had a problem keeping a consistent tempo.

“I thought he was absolutely useless,” Rasmussen revealed. “The very first thing I asked when he started playing was, ‘Does everything start on an upbeat?’ And he went, ‘What’s an upbeat?’

“We started telling him about beats. That they have to be an equal length of time between that hit, that hit, and that hit, and you have to be able to count to four before you come in again.

“Then he could play a really good fill that nobody else had thought of doing at that time.”