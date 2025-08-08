Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich has addressed swirling rumours about the band’s potential Las Vegas Sphere residency and possible Super Bowl halftime show appearance during a candid interview on Howard Stern this week.

The speculation surrounding Metallica’s involvement with the Sphere venue gained momentum earlier this week, with reports suggesting the metal legends were eyeing a residency at the state-of-the-art Las Vegas venue for autumn 2026. Speaking to Stern on Wednesday, Ulrich neither confirmed nor denied the possibility, maintaining an air of intrigue around the band’s future plans.

“I’m not going to confirm anything, because there’s nothing to confirm. But I’m not going to deny it, because we’re all such fans of this venue,” Ulrich explained during the Sirius XM interview (as per Rolling Stone). “All of our managers and our production people have been there and looked at it. It’s something that we’re considering, [but] nothing is etched in stone or green-lit.”

The drummer’s enthusiasm for the venue was unmistakable, particularly when reflecting on his experience attending U2’s opening night at the Sphere. Ulrich described being “completely blown away” by the performance, viewing it as “the beginning of another chapter in live performances.”

“I would fucking love to do it, let there be no question about it,” Ulrich declared, though he emphasised that nothing has been “signed, sealed, and delivered” regarding the potential residency. The timing would align perfectly with the conclusion of Metallica’s current ‘M72 World Tour’, which wraps up in July 2026.

The conversation also touched on another significant possibility: Metallica performing at the 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show. The game will take place at Levi’s Stadium, located in the band’s native San Francisco Bay Area, making the prospect particularly appealing for the band.

“Fuck yeah, of course, we would,” Ulrich responded when Stern asked about the Super Bowl opportunity. “Second of all to do it in San Francisco would be a dream come true and would be the right fit… Certainly, as somebody who’s represented San Francisco all over the world and shouted for decades about San Francisco and our love for the Bay Area, that part of it is the right fit.”

However, Ulrich tempered expectations by clarifying that “we haven’t been approached” for the Super Bowl performance, acknowledging that “ultimately it’s not our decision.”

Ulrich’s appearance on Howard Stern served to promote Maximum Metallica, a new Sirius XM channel launching later this month. To celebrate the channel’s debut, Metallica will perform an intimate concert at Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett, New York on August 28th. The 250-capacity venue represents a stark contrast to the band’s typical arena performances, with tickets available through a lottery system exclusively for Metallica fan club members.