The contribution that the late Sarah Harding made to breast cancer research this year is being used for new probing into the disease among women aged 30-39.

The 39-year-old former Girls Aloud singer, who passed away over the weekend from breast cancer, raised proceeds from a charity single released in March.

As reported by NME, the funds from the single will go towards research into identifying early risk factors among younger women with no family history of the disease.

The track ‘Wear It Like a Crown’ specifically raised money for the Christie hospital in Machester, England where she was treated after being diagnosed last year.

The hospital has also started a crowdfunding campaign for the research, explaining in a statement to BBC News that Harding “spoke often of the importance of funding this.”

Back in June, Harding said that the hospital is “doing everything it can to create a future without cancer, but funding research is the only way it will succeed.”

A spokesperson for Dr Sacha Howell, who treated Harding said: “It is hoped that by assessing these factors, women who may not usually fall into the at-risk category can be targeted using more accurate prediction models and early screening programmes to provide better outcomes.”

Harding revealed that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer that had spread to other parts of her body in August 2020.

In her memoir, Hear Me Out, published earlier this year, she explained that she had first noticed lumps under her arm in December 2019, but had put off seeing doctors because “coronavirus hit and everything either went into slow motion or stopped altogether”.

“I was aware that I needed to get this health issue sorted, but with everything that was going on, it was tough,” she added.

Check out ‘Wear It Like a Crown’ by Sarah Harding, which has helped fund breast cancer research: