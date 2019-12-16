Earlier this year it was revealed that songwriting troubadour Laura Marling would be returning to Australia next year for a run of solo shows in Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne.

Marling deliberately scoured for small venues, offering audiences the rare opportunity to see her in an extremely intimate environment. Marling is set to play cuts from her illustrious back catalogue of albums; Alas, I Cannot Swim, I Speak Because I Can, A Creature I Don’t Know, Once I Was An Eagle, Short Movie, Semper Femina, and her ambitious new side project with Tunng’s Mike Lindsay, LUMP.

This marks Marling’s first appearance in Australian since the inception of LUMP.

The tour will kick off with a brand new show at Oxford Art Factory on March 5th, before heading to Studio Bar at Sydney Opera House on Saturday, March 7th 2020, Marling will then head to The Outpost in Brisbane on Tuesday, March 10th and finishing off at Meat Market in Melbourne on Thursday, March 12th.

Pre-sale tickets to the new show go on sale at 10 am, Tuesday, December 17th. General admission tickets go on sale 10 am, Wednesday, December 18th. You can find all the necessary information below. All previously announced shows sold out quickly, so get in soon to avoid disappointment.

Laura Marling

2020 Australian East Coast Tour

Tickets on sale, 10am, Wednesday, December 18th.

March 5th, 2020

Oxford Art Factory, Sydney

March 7th, 2020

Studio Bar, Sydney Opera House

March 1oth, 2020

The Outpost, Brisbane

March 12th

Meat Market, Melbourne