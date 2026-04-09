Less Than Jake are returning to Australia and New Zealand this year.

The ska-punk band will bring their ‘Circus Down Under’ tour to the two countries this October and November, playing shows in Fremantle, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, and Auckland (see full dates below).

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, April 15th at 9am local time. The pre-sale begins on Tuesday, April 14th at 9am local time.

A long-time favourite of Aussie audiences, Less Than Jake call Australia “one of our favourite places in the world,’ according to the press release.

Across more than three decades, the Florida five-piece have carved out a place as one of ska-punk’s foremost bands. “From early staples through to later releases, their shows balance energy and precision, big choruses, sharp playing and just enough edgy unpredictability to keep things interesting,” the press release adds.

Less Than Jake will be joined on all tour dates by The Aquabats! and The Suicide Machines.

“No overthinking required here. If you’ve seen Less Than Jake before, you already know what to expect. If you haven’t, this is the time to find out,” the press release states.

Less Than Jake’s last studio album, Silver Linings, came out in 2020.

It received mostly positive reviews from critics, with Kerrang! calling it “a welcome dose of positivity, and the kind of silver lining to our troubled times which offers hope that the good times will eventually return.”

Less Than Jake 2026 Australian Tour

Pre-sale begins Tuesday, April 14th (9am local time)

General sale begins Wednesday, April 15th (9am local time)

Ticket information available here

Friday, October 30th

Metropolis, Fremantle, WA

Saturday, October 31st

Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide, SA

Monday, November 2nd

The Forum, Melbourne, VIC

Thursday, November 5th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Friday, November 6th

Eatons Hill Hotel, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, November 7th

The Studio, Auckland, NZ