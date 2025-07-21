Liam Gallagher jokingly assured fans that Oasis concerts are a safe space for those engaging in extramarital affairs, declaring that unlike Coldplay, they won’t be exposing any cheaters on giant screens on their reunion tour.

During a recent Manchester performance (as per Rolling Stone), Gallagher addressed the crowd with his characteristic bluntness, stating: “Do we have any lovebirds in the house? Don’t worry, we don’t got any of that Coldplay snidey fucking camera shit.”

The remark comes in the wake of a viral incident at a recent Coldplay concert where the band’s “Jumbotron Song” segment inadvertently exposed what appeared to be an illicit rendezvous. The camera landed on a couple who quickly ducked out of sight in visible panic when they realised they were being broadcast to thousands of concertgoers.

“Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy,” Coldplay frontman Chris Martin quipped from the stage at the time.

The unwitting stars of this viral moment were later identified as Andy Byron, CEO, and Kristin Cabot, Chief Human Resources Officer, of tech company Astronomer. The incident quickly spiralled into a corporate scandal, with Astronomer’s Board of Directors launching a formal investigation and placing both employees on leave.

By the weekend, Byron had tendered his resignation from his position, demonstrating the real-world consequences of what began as an awkward concert moment.

Gallagher made it clear that Oasis take a distinctly different approach to audience privacy. “Doesn’t matter to us who you’re fucking mingling with, or tingling with, or fingering with,” he told fans at their show. “It’s none of our fucking business.”

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

The incident has prompted Coldplay to be more explicit about their filming practices. At their first concert following the viral moment, Martin gently reminded the audience at Camp Randall Stadium: “We’d like to say hello to some of you in the crowd. How we’re gonna do that is we’re gonna use our cameras and put some of you on the big screen. So please, if you haven’t done your makeup, do your makeup now.”

The Oasis reunion tour, which has sold out venues across the UK and beyond, marks the first time the Gallagher brothers have performed together since their acrimonious split in 2009. Fans have waited over 15 years for this reconciliation, with tickets selling out in minutes when they went on sale earlier this year.