Lil Uzi Vert claims that his infamous $24 million forehead diamond was ripped off his forehead whilst jumping into the crowd during his set at Rolling Loud Miami in July.

“I had a show at Rolling Loud and I jumped into the crowd and they kind of ripped it out,” Uzi told TMZ. “I’m feeling good. I still have the diamond so I feel good.”

Uzi purchased the custom Elliot Eliantte in 2017, and had it surgically implanted on his forehead back in January.

“I’ve been paying for a natural pink diamond from Elliot for years now,” Uzi shared at the unveiling of the implant. “This one Stone cost so much I’ve been paying for it since 2017. That was the first time I saw a real natural pink diamond. A lot of M’s in my face.”

It seems to have sparked a neverending drama for the Eternal Atake rapper. Days after the surgery, Uzi revealed that the diamond incision was starting to bleed and that he would have to have it removed.

In a since-deleted tweet, the rapper implied that removing the diamond incorrectly could be fatal. “If I don’t get it took out the right way, I could die …..,” he wrote. “No seriously.”

A representative for Elliot Elliante contradicted Uzi’s claims, telling Rolling Stone that the piercing was “as safe as any other piercing.”

“As long as you maintain it well and have good upkeep, it’s perfectly fine,” he said. “We made sure that prior to getting anything done that Uzi brought someone in to consult on everything. We didn’t just do this randomly.”

Uzi donned the jewel for some months, though in June eagle-eyed fans noticed the rapper had opted out of wearing it.

The musician is currently in the thick of working on his next project, The Pink Tape, which he first announced back in December last year.

The rapper recently revealed that the forthcoming record is currently being mixed. “Well, it’s going through its mixing process right now,” Uzi said.

“Because last time I dropped an album, it did really well. It was actually my highest-selling album, but it was experimental on the mixing part, not the actual music, so this time I went experimental with the music and traditional on the mixing.”