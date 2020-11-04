So apparently this year’s 2020 US Election is causing a divide in even the unexpected areas—those areas being the love life of Lil Wayne.

According to Vulture, Lil Wayne’s girlfriend Denise Bidot has broken up him, for a few reasons, one of those being highly political.

The break-up, which has been so far reported to be non-mutual follows Lil Wayne’s tweet, endorsing Trump and his reasons for supporting the current President of the United States of America.

Lil Wayne went public with his appreciation for Trump tweeting, “Just had a great meeting with [Donald Trump], besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done.”

Vulture also reported that Bidot has since deactivated her Instagram and Lil Wayne has deleted most of his photos featuring his now ex-girlfriend and that a close friend to Bidot stated, “She broke up with Wayne. It wasn’t just his Trump support, but that was a big part.”

While Lil Wayne might be flying solo in his love life right now, he sure as hell isn’t alone with his political views.

Rappers 50 Cent and Lil Pump have also recently shared the Trump endorsements too, more specifically their disapproval of Biden’s proposed tax plan.

And at this point, it just no longer comes as a shock who may or may not be a Trump supporter.