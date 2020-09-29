Lil Yachty has been arrested and charged with driving well over the speed limit on the Atlanta Interstate in his new Ferrari.

The 23-year-old was driving his brand new white Ferrari at 150mph, which is close to 240km an hour. Firstly, we have got to say that that is super fast and incredibly risky.

As Variety reported, this isn’t the first driving incident this year for the ‘Brocolli’ rapper. Back in June, he crashed another Ferarri, a red one this time, on the same road.

The most recent incident has been reported that Yatchy was taken to the Atlantic City Jail, while his car was given to a friend. He was charged with reckless driving and speeding in excess of maximum limits.

While there has been no official statement regarding the incident, Yachty announced in an Instagram post that he was “not in jail”. The video showed him collecting an exorbitant amount of cash, probably for the fine.

Lil Yachty has been spending a lot of time in cars, obviously. While we aren’t condoning the speeding at all, some time spent with cars has been for good.

Last month, Yachty performed at a socially distanced drive-in concert at Chicago’s Lakeshore Drive-in. Put on by SPKRBX, the show allowed Yachty to perform to some eager fans in their cars. He performed a couple of tracks for the crowd.

Lil Yachty is signed to the label Quality Control, Capitol Records, and Motown records. He jumped onto the Atlantic rap seen 4 years ago and has been throwing hits such as his single ‘One Night’ and his debut mixtape “Lil Boat.” He is becoming a pioneer for the rap scene, even wanting to create his own group.

So with fast cars and hit music, we’re glad that Lil Yachty is safe and well. However, we seriously hope he sticks to the speed limit next time.

Check out Lil Yachty’s performance at the Lakeshore Drive-in below.