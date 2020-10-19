Linkin Park’s landmark debut album Hybrid Theory has finally scored the No.1 spot in Australia, 20 years after its initial release.

In a testament to their unwaning popularity, the bands latest expanded multi-disc reissue of their career-defining album has firmly landed at no.1 on the ARIA chart.

Hybrid Theory first charted in Australia in December 2000, climbing to No.4 in February 2001. It subsequently stayed in the Top 10 for the next 11 weeks. The album was propelled back to No. 2 in July 2017, following the death of frontman Chester Bennington.

This marks Linkin Park’s third No. 1 album overall in Australia following 2007’s Minutes to Midnight and 2010’s A Thousand Suns.

The band released their expansive reissue, Hybrid Theory: 20th Anniversary Edition, on October 9th. The reissue arrived in a variety of formats: Super Deluxe Box, Vinyl Box Set, Deluxe CD, and digitally.

It includes 12 previously unreleased tracks from the early 200s, an 80-page book, a cassette reproduction of a two-track street team sampler, lithographs, a replica tour laminate, a poster of the late Chester Bennington and bunch of demos.

Ahead of the release of Hybrid Theory: 20th Anniversary Edition, the band hosted a global online press conference with members Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Dave Farrell and Joe Hahn. During the conference, the Linkin Park reflected on the legacy on their iconic debut album, and recalled the first time hearing Chester Bennington sing.

“I think Pictureboard was the first thing I heard Chester’s voice on,” remembered Brad Delson. “I remember getting that, and being like, ‘Hey, what do you think of this guy? He just sent us this recording…’ and being like, not crying with joy, but like, almost crying, just like, ‘Wow! I don’t even know what that is.’

“He’s tiny and vulnerable on the verse and you could hear all these timbres and harmonics, like overtones, in his voice on the heavy part. It just blew my hat off my head, and we’re like, ‘We gotta meet this guy!’”