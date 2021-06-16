Australia’s most beloved dance festival Listen Out will be postponed for another year amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, the festival organisers explained that due to the roll-out of the coronavirus vaccine and the looming prospect of more lockdowns, Listen Out will not deliver a 2021 edition of the festival.

“Given the glacial pace of Australia’s COVID vaccination rollout and the likelihood of more lockdowns & border closures, it isn’t realistically going to be possible to give you the proper LISTEN OUT / LISTEN IN shows you deserve this year – and we do not want to sell you tickets for a festival that’s very likely to be postponed, cancelled or modified,” the statement read.

“So 2021 will be another fallow year, which means that from today we’ll be working harder than ever to create a truly epic Listen Out 2022.

“It’s a bitter pill for us all to swallow yet again, but hang in there and we’ll reward you with a festival we’ve worked on heart and soul for 3 years!”

It’s a bloody soul-crushing affair, but I don’t think we can collectively handle the disappointment of another festival being canned if coronavirus rears its ugly head again. We’ll just have to manifest how glorious Listen Out will be once it finally returns to Australian shores.