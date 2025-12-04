Scott Weiland’s estate has unveiled a previously unreleased song from the late Stone Temple Pilots frontman’s personal archive to commemorate the tenth anniversary of his passing.

“If I Could Fly”, written in 2000 following the birth of his son Noah, represents the first unheard material from Weiland’s vaults since his death in 2015.

“To honor ten years since Scott Weiland’s passing, we’re releasing something truly special for the real fans,” a post on Weiland’s official social media account stated, adding that the song is “a previously unreleased track written in 2000 after the birth of his son.”

The emotional ballad showcases Weiland’s tender side as a father, with lyrics directly addressing his newborn son. “If I could fly I would pick you up and keep you safe from the headlights,” he sings on the chorus. “If I could fly I would lift you up and pull you out of the mudslide.” The track’s intimate nature differs markedly from the grunge anthems that defined his career with Stone Temple Pilots and later Velvet Revolver.

Initially made available during Record Store Day’s Black Friday event, “If I Could Fly” has now reached streaming platforms.

Weiland’s death on December 3rd, 2015, aged 48 from an accidental drug overdose, left behind a substantial catalogue spanning multiple bands and solo work.

The singer’s career achievements include more than 50 million albums sold worldwide and numerous awards, establishing him as one of alternative rock’s most distinctive voices.

The timing of the release coincides with Noah Weiland’s own musical journey. Now 25 years old and performing as a singer himself, Noah will honour his father’s memory with a tribute concert in Orange County, California. The performance will feature Scott’s “most iconic songs and a few deeper cuts,” bridging the generational gap between longtime fans and newer listeners discovering his work. Jakob Nowell, son of late Sublime frontman Bradley Nowell, joins the tribute bill.