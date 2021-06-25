Attention all Johnny Cash fans, a live album the iconic musician recorded in 1968 is soon set to get its first official release.

At the Carousel Ballroom, April 24 1968 is coming out on vinyl and CD on Friday, September 24th.

The album was recorded at a venue in San Francisco just days before Cash released his seminal live album At Folsom Prison in 1968. His band for the gig included his wife June Carter Cash, Luther Perkins, Marshall Grant and W.S. Holland.

Its tracklist includes a number of his most popular hits like ‘Ring of Fire’ and ‘I Walk the Line’, as well as Bob Dylan covers ‘Don’t Think Twice It’s Alright’ and ‘One Too Many Mornings’.

On top of that, the release also features essays in the liner notes from Cash’s son John Carter Cash, Stanley’s son Starfinder Stanley and Bob Weir of the Grateful Dead.

You can read more about this topic over at the Country Music Observer.

Check out the full tracklisting of the live album Johnny Cash, At the Carousel Ballroom, April 24 1968:

‘Cocaine Blues’ ‘Long Black Veil’ ‘Orange Blossom Special’ [CD/digital only] ‘Going to Memphis’ ‘The Ballad of Ira Hayes’ ‘Rock Island Line’ ‘Guess Things Happen That Way’ ‘One Too Many Mornings’ ‘Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right’ ‘Give My Love to Rose’ ‘Green, Green Grass of Home’ ‘Old Apache Squaw’ ‘Lorena’ ‘Forty Shades of Green’ ‘Bad News’ ‘Jackson’ ‘Tall Lover Man’ ‘June’s Song Introduction’ ‘Wildwood Flower’ ‘Foggy Mountain Top’ ‘This Land Is Your Land’ ‘Wabash Cannonball’ ‘Worried Man Blues’ ‘Long Legged Guitar Pickin’ Man’ ‘Ring of Fire’ ‘Big River’ ‘Don’t Take Your Guns to Town’ ‘I Walk the Line’