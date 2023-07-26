Liz Stringer is finally bringing an end to her First Time Really Feeling era with a massive solo tour.

Released back in 2021, First Time Really Feeling was arguably Stringer’s finest album to date, earning strong critical acclaim and becoming her first top 20 entry on the ARIA Albums Chart.

Two years later, the singer-songwriter will embark on the tour she couldn’t previously do due to various lockdowns. Stringer will perform in Hepburn Springs, Canberra, Sydney, Eltham, Brisbane, and more placees throughout October and November (see full dates below). Tickets to all shows are on sale now.

All upcoming shows will follow the intimate format of Stringer’s ‘From Brunswick to Brixton’ shows – she’ll perform her songs completely solo, affording audiences the chance to catch one of Australia’s foremost songwriters working up close.

Stringer was part of Milk! Records roster, and released First Time Really Feeling on the label. Tone Deaf included the album in our recent history of Milk! Records, published just after the label announced it would stop releasing music at the end of 2023.

“An inarguably stunning songwriter, there’s a reason that Stringer is so well-respected in Melbourne’s music community,” we wrote. “First Time Really Feeling found Stringer at her most vulnerable, contemplating newfound sobriety and new outlooks on life.

“It also felt like the album that brought Stringer’s lyrical talents to a wider, appreciative audience; no longer would she just be treasured by peers like (Jen) Cloher and (Courtney) Barnett and Australian legends like Midnight Oil.”

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Liz Stringer First Time… For The Last Time Tour

Fri Oct 6

Palais Hepburn, Hepburn Springs, Vic – Tix

Wed Oct 11

The Cordial Factory, Grenfell NSW – Tix

Thu Oct 12

Smith’s Alternative, Canberra ACT – Tix

Fri Oct 13

Milton Theatre, Milton NSW – Tix

Sat Oct 14

The Vanguard, Newtown NSW – Tix

Thu Oct 19

Bellingen Memorial Hall, Bellingen, NSW – Tix

Fri Oct 20

The Eltham Hotel, Eltham NSW – Tix

Sun Oct 22

Lefty’s Music Hall, Brisbane NSW – Tix

Fri Oct 27

The Memo, Healesville, Vic – Tix

Sat Nov 4

Darwin Railway Club, Darwin NT – Tix

Fri Nov 10

Grace Emily, Adelaide, SA – 6PM/9PM shows – Tix/Tix