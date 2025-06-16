Kate Miller-Heidke and Zan Rowe are among the music names nominated at the 2025 Logie Awards.

Miller-Heidke is up for Most Popular Presenter for her role on The Voice, while Rowe is recognised in the Most Popular New Talent category for Take 5 With Zan Rowe. Fellow Voice presenter Sonia Kruger and Australian Idol co-host Ricki-Lee Coulter also earned nominations.

Music events Countdown 50 Years On and Vision Australia’s Carols by Candlelight are both in the running for top awards.

This year’s Logie Awards will be presented Sunday, August 3rd at The Star Sydney, and broadcast on the free-to-air Seven network.

Voting is now open across all categories at tvweeklogies.com.au.

Check out all the nominees below.

Gold Logie for Most Popular Personality on Australian Television

Ally Langdon, “A Current Affair,” “The Olympic Games Paris 2024,” 9Network

Hamish Blake, “LEGO Masters Australia,” 9Network

Julia Morris, “I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!,” Network 10

Lisa Millar, “Back Roads,” “ABC News Breakfast,” “Muster Dogs: Where Are They Now,” “Muster Dogs: Collies & Kelpies,” ABC

Lynne McGranger, “Home and Away,” Seven Network

Poh Ling Yeow, “MasterChef Australia,” Network 10

Sonia Kruger, “The Voice,” “Dancing With The Stars,” “Logies Red Carpet Show,” Seven Network

Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter

Hamish Blake, “LEGO Masters Australia,” 9Network

Julia Morris, “I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!,” Network 10

Ricki-Lee, “Australian Idol,” Seven Network

Sonia Kruger, “The Voice,” “Dancing With The Stars,” “Logies Red Carpet Show,” Seven Network

Todd Woodbridge, “Tipping Point Australia,” “Australian Open,” “The Olympic Games Paris 2024,” “Paris 2024 Paralympic Games,” 9Network

Zan Rowe, “Take 5 With Zan Rowe,” “ABC New Year’s Eve,” ABC

Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent

Guy Montgomery, “Guy Montgomery’s Guy Mont Spelling Bee,” ABC

Hailey Pinto, “Home and Away,” Seven Network

Jenny Tian, “Taskmaster Australia,” Network 10

Kate Miller-Heidke, “The Voice,” Seven Network

Kylah Day, “Territory,” Netflix

Sofia Levin, “MasterChef Australia,” Network 10

Ray Martin Award for Most Popular News or Public Affairs Presenter

Ally Langdon, “A Current Affair,” 9Network

David Speers, “Insiders,” ABC

Michael Usher, “7NEWS,” “7NEWS Spotlight,” Seven Network

Peter Overton, “9News,” 9Network

Sarah Ferguson, “7.30,” ABC

Tara Brown, “60 Minutes,” “Dangerous Lies: Unmasking Belle Gibson,” 9Network

Silver Logie for Best Lead Actor in a Drama

Lloyd Griffith, “Return To Paradise,” ABC

Michael Dorman, “Territory,” Netflix

Robert Taylor, “Territory,” Netflix

Sam Corlett, “Territory,” Netflix

Sam Neill, “The Twelve,” BINGE / FOXTEL

Tai Hara, “Return To Paradise,” ABC

Silver Logie for Best Lead Actress in a Drama

Alycia Debnam-Carey, “Apple Cider Vinegar,” Netflix

Anna Samson, “Return To Paradise,” ABC

Anna Torv, “Territory,” Netflix

Ayesha Madon, “Heartbreak High,” Netflix

Kaitlyn Dever, “Apple Cider Vinegar,” Netflix

Lynne McGranger, “Home and Away,” Seven Network

Silver Logie for Best Lead Actor in a Comedy

Aaron Chen, “Fisk,” ABC

Ben Miller, “Austin,” ABC

Clancy Brown, “Good Cop/Bad Cop,” Stan

Luke Cook, “Good Cop/Bad Cop,” Stan

Michael Theo, “Austin,” ABC

Patrick Brammall, “Colin From Accounts,” BINGE / FOXTEL

Silver Logie for Best Lead Actress in a Comedy

Harriet Dyer, “Colin From Accounts,” BINGE / FOXTEL

Jenna Owen, “Nugget is Dead: A Christmas Story,” Stan

Kitty Flanagan, “Fisk,” ABC

Leighton Meester, “Good Cop/Bad Cop,” Stan

Sally Phillips, “Austin,” ABC

Vic Zerbst, “Nugget is Dead: A Christmas Story,” Stan

Silver Logie for Best Supporting Actor

Ashley Zukerman, “Apple Cider Vinegar,” Netflix

Darren Gilshenan, “Colin From Accounts,” BINGE / FOXTEL

Glenn Butcher, “Fisk,” ABC

Mark Coles Smith, “Apple Cider Vinegar,” Netflix

Matt Nable, “Apple Cider Vinegar,” Netflix

Sam Delich, “Territory,” Netflix

Silver Logie for Best Supporting Actress

Aisha Dee, “Apple Cider Vinegar,” Netflix

Chloé Hayden, “Heartbreak High,” Netflix

Julia Zemiro, “Fisk,” ABC

Marg Downey, “The Newsreader,” ABC

Michelle Lim Davidson, “The Newsreader,” ABC

Tilda Cobham-Hervey, “Apple Cider Vinegar,” Netflix

Best Drama Program

“Bump,” Stan

“Heartbreak High,” Netflix

“Return To Paradise,” ABC

“Territory,” Netflix

“The Newsreader,” ABC

“The Twelve,” BINGE / FOXTEL

Best Miniseries or Telemovie

“Apple Cider Vinegar,” Netflix

“Critical Incident,” Stan

“Fake,” Paramount+

“How To Make Gravy,” BINGE / FOXTEL

“Human Error,” 9Network

“Plum,” ABC

Best Entertainment Program

“ABC New Year’s Eve,” ABC

“Australian Idol,” Seven Network

“Countdown 50 Years On,” ABC

“Dancing With The Stars,” Seven Network

“The Voice,” Seven Network

“Vision Australia’s Carols by Candlelight,” 9Network

Best Current Affairs Program

“60 Minutes,” 9Network

“7.30,” ABC

“7NEWS Spotlight,” Seven Network

“A Current Affair,” 9Network

“Australian Story,” ABC

“Four Corners,” ABC

Best Scripted Comedy Program

“Austin,” ABC

“Colin From Accounts,” BINGE / FOXTEL

“Fisk,” ABC

“Good Cop/Bad Cop,” Stan

“Melbourne International Comedy Festival,” ABC

“Optics,” ABC

Best Comedy Entertainment Program

“Gruen,” ABC

“Hard Quiz,” ABC

“Have You Been Paying Attention?,” Network 10

“Sam Pang Tonight,” Network 10

“Thank God You’re Here,” Network 10

“The Weekly with Charlie Pickering,” ABC

Best Competition Reality Program

“Alone Australia,” SBS

“Australian Survivor: Brains V Brawn II,” Network 10

“LEGO Masters Australia,” 9Network

“MasterChef Australia,” Network 10

“My Kitchen Rules,” Seven Network

“The Block,” 9Network

Best Structured Reality Program

“Farmer Wants A Wife,” Seven Network

“Gogglebox Australia,” Network 10

“Married At First Sight,” 9Network

“Muster Dogs: Collies & Kelpies,” ABC

“Shark Tank Australia,” Network 10

“The Real Housewives of Sydney,” BINGE / FOXTEL

Best Lifestyle Program

“Better Homes and Gardens,” Seven Network

“Do You Want To Live Forever?,” 9Network

“Gardening Australia,” ABC

“Grand Designs Australia,” ABC

“Restoration Australia,” ABC

“Travel Guides,” 9Network

Best News Coverage or Public Affairs Report

“Betrayal of Trust,” “Four Corners,” ABC

“Building Bad,” “60 Minutes,” 9Network

“Courage & Science,” “A Current Affair,” 9Network

“Cyclone Alfred,” “7NEWS,” Seven Network

“Melbourne Protests,” “Sunrise,” Seven Network

“Trump Assassination Attempt,” “7NEWS,” Seven Network

Best Factual or Documentary Program

“Big Miracles,” 9Network

“Ego: The Michael Gudinski Story,” Seven Network

“Miriam Margolyes Impossibly Australian,” ABC

“The Assembly,” ABC

“Tsunami: 20 Years On,” 9Network

“Unbreakable: The Jelena Dokic Story,” 9Network

Best Sports Coverage

“2024 AFL Finals Series,” Seven Network

“2024 State of Origin,” 9Network

“2025 Australian Open Finals,” 9Network

“Australia v India: Border – Gavaskar Trophy,” Kayo Sports / FOXTEL

“CommBank Matildas V China PR,” Network 10

“The Olympic Games Paris 2024,” 9Network / Stan Sport

Best Children’s Program

“Bluey,” ABC

“Ginger and the Vegesaurs,” ABC

“Hard Quiz Kids,” ABC

“Little J & Big Cuz,” NITV / ABC

“Play School,” ABC

“Rock Island Mysteries,” Network 10