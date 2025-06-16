Kate Miller-Heidke and Zan Rowe are among the music names nominated at the 2025 Logie Awards.
Miller-Heidke is up for Most Popular Presenter for her role on The Voice, while Rowe is recognised in the Most Popular New Talent category for Take 5 With Zan Rowe. Fellow Voice presenter Sonia Kruger and Australian Idol co-host Ricki-Lee Coulter also earned nominations.
Music events Countdown 50 Years On and Vision Australia’s Carols by Candlelight are both in the running for top awards.
This year’s Logie Awards will be presented Sunday, August 3rd at The Star Sydney, and broadcast on the free-to-air Seven network.
Voting is now open across all categories at tvweeklogies.com.au.
Check out all the nominees below.
Gold Logie for Most Popular Personality on Australian Television
Ally Langdon, “A Current Affair,” “The Olympic Games Paris 2024,” 9Network
Hamish Blake, “LEGO Masters Australia,” 9Network
Julia Morris, “I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!,” Network 10
Lisa Millar, “Back Roads,” “ABC News Breakfast,” “Muster Dogs: Where Are They Now,” “Muster Dogs: Collies & Kelpies,” ABC
Lynne McGranger, “Home and Away,” Seven Network
Poh Ling Yeow, “MasterChef Australia,” Network 10
Sonia Kruger, “The Voice,” “Dancing With The Stars,” “Logies Red Carpet Show,” Seven Network
Love Music?
Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.
Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter
Hamish Blake, “LEGO Masters Australia,” 9Network
Julia Morris, “I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!,” Network 10
Ricki-Lee, “Australian Idol,” Seven Network
Sonia Kruger, “The Voice,” “Dancing With The Stars,” “Logies Red Carpet Show,” Seven Network
Todd Woodbridge, “Tipping Point Australia,” “Australian Open,” “The Olympic Games Paris 2024,” “Paris 2024 Paralympic Games,” 9Network
Zan Rowe, “Take 5 With Zan Rowe,” “ABC New Year’s Eve,” ABC
Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent
Guy Montgomery, “Guy Montgomery’s Guy Mont Spelling Bee,” ABC
Hailey Pinto, “Home and Away,” Seven Network
Jenny Tian, “Taskmaster Australia,” Network 10
Kate Miller-Heidke, “The Voice,” Seven Network
Kylah Day, “Territory,” Netflix
Sofia Levin, “MasterChef Australia,” Network 10
Ray Martin Award for Most Popular News or Public Affairs Presenter
Ally Langdon, “A Current Affair,” 9Network
David Speers, “Insiders,” ABC
Michael Usher, “7NEWS,” “7NEWS Spotlight,” Seven Network
Peter Overton, “9News,” 9Network
Sarah Ferguson, “7.30,” ABC
Tara Brown, “60 Minutes,” “Dangerous Lies: Unmasking Belle Gibson,” 9Network
Silver Logie for Best Lead Actor in a Drama
Lloyd Griffith, “Return To Paradise,” ABC
Michael Dorman, “Territory,” Netflix
Robert Taylor, “Territory,” Netflix
Sam Corlett, “Territory,” Netflix
Sam Neill, “The Twelve,” BINGE / FOXTEL
Tai Hara, “Return To Paradise,” ABC
Silver Logie for Best Lead Actress in a Drama
Alycia Debnam-Carey, “Apple Cider Vinegar,” Netflix
Anna Samson, “Return To Paradise,” ABC
Anna Torv, “Territory,” Netflix
Ayesha Madon, “Heartbreak High,” Netflix
Kaitlyn Dever, “Apple Cider Vinegar,” Netflix
Lynne McGranger, “Home and Away,” Seven Network
Silver Logie for Best Lead Actor in a Comedy
Aaron Chen, “Fisk,” ABC
Ben Miller, “Austin,” ABC
Clancy Brown, “Good Cop/Bad Cop,” Stan
Luke Cook, “Good Cop/Bad Cop,” Stan
Michael Theo, “Austin,” ABC
Patrick Brammall, “Colin From Accounts,” BINGE / FOXTEL
Silver Logie for Best Lead Actress in a Comedy
Harriet Dyer, “Colin From Accounts,” BINGE / FOXTEL
Jenna Owen, “Nugget is Dead: A Christmas Story,” Stan
Kitty Flanagan, “Fisk,” ABC
Leighton Meester, “Good Cop/Bad Cop,” Stan
Sally Phillips, “Austin,” ABC
Vic Zerbst, “Nugget is Dead: A Christmas Story,” Stan
Silver Logie for Best Supporting Actor
Ashley Zukerman, “Apple Cider Vinegar,” Netflix
Darren Gilshenan, “Colin From Accounts,” BINGE / FOXTEL
Glenn Butcher, “Fisk,” ABC
Mark Coles Smith, “Apple Cider Vinegar,” Netflix
Matt Nable, “Apple Cider Vinegar,” Netflix
Sam Delich, “Territory,” Netflix
Silver Logie for Best Supporting Actress
Aisha Dee, “Apple Cider Vinegar,” Netflix
Chloé Hayden, “Heartbreak High,” Netflix
Julia Zemiro, “Fisk,” ABC
Marg Downey, “The Newsreader,” ABC
Michelle Lim Davidson, “The Newsreader,” ABC
Tilda Cobham-Hervey, “Apple Cider Vinegar,” Netflix
Best Drama Program
“Bump,” Stan
“Heartbreak High,” Netflix
“Return To Paradise,” ABC
“Territory,” Netflix
“The Newsreader,” ABC
“The Twelve,” BINGE / FOXTEL
Best Miniseries or Telemovie
“Apple Cider Vinegar,” Netflix
“Critical Incident,” Stan
“Fake,” Paramount+
“How To Make Gravy,” BINGE / FOXTEL
“Human Error,” 9Network
“Plum,” ABC
Best Entertainment Program
“ABC New Year’s Eve,” ABC
“Australian Idol,” Seven Network
“Countdown 50 Years On,” ABC
“Dancing With The Stars,” Seven Network
“The Voice,” Seven Network
“Vision Australia’s Carols by Candlelight,” 9Network
Best Current Affairs Program
“60 Minutes,” 9Network
“7.30,” ABC
“7NEWS Spotlight,” Seven Network
“A Current Affair,” 9Network
“Australian Story,” ABC
“Four Corners,” ABC
Best Scripted Comedy Program
“Austin,” ABC
“Colin From Accounts,” BINGE / FOXTEL
“Fisk,” ABC
“Good Cop/Bad Cop,” Stan
“Melbourne International Comedy Festival,” ABC
“Optics,” ABC
Best Comedy Entertainment Program
“Gruen,” ABC
“Hard Quiz,” ABC
“Have You Been Paying Attention?,” Network 10
“Sam Pang Tonight,” Network 10
“Thank God You’re Here,” Network 10
“The Weekly with Charlie Pickering,” ABC
Best Competition Reality Program
“Alone Australia,” SBS
“Australian Survivor: Brains V Brawn II,” Network 10
“LEGO Masters Australia,” 9Network
“MasterChef Australia,” Network 10
“My Kitchen Rules,” Seven Network
“The Block,” 9Network
Best Structured Reality Program
“Farmer Wants A Wife,” Seven Network
“Gogglebox Australia,” Network 10
“Married At First Sight,” 9Network
“Muster Dogs: Collies & Kelpies,” ABC
“Shark Tank Australia,” Network 10
“The Real Housewives of Sydney,” BINGE / FOXTEL
Best Lifestyle Program
“Better Homes and Gardens,” Seven Network
“Do You Want To Live Forever?,” 9Network
“Gardening Australia,” ABC
“Grand Designs Australia,” ABC
“Restoration Australia,” ABC
“Travel Guides,” 9Network
Best News Coverage or Public Affairs Report
“Betrayal of Trust,” “Four Corners,” ABC
“Building Bad,” “60 Minutes,” 9Network
“Courage & Science,” “A Current Affair,” 9Network
“Cyclone Alfred,” “7NEWS,” Seven Network
“Melbourne Protests,” “Sunrise,” Seven Network
“Trump Assassination Attempt,” “7NEWS,” Seven Network
Best Factual or Documentary Program
“Big Miracles,” 9Network
“Ego: The Michael Gudinski Story,” Seven Network
“Miriam Margolyes Impossibly Australian,” ABC
“The Assembly,” ABC
“Tsunami: 20 Years On,” 9Network
“Unbreakable: The Jelena Dokic Story,” 9Network
Best Sports Coverage
“2024 AFL Finals Series,” Seven Network
“2024 State of Origin,” 9Network
“2025 Australian Open Finals,” 9Network
“Australia v India: Border – Gavaskar Trophy,” Kayo Sports / FOXTEL
“CommBank Matildas V China PR,” Network 10
“The Olympic Games Paris 2024,” 9Network / Stan Sport
Best Children’s Program
“Bluey,” ABC
“Ginger and the Vegesaurs,” ABC
“Hard Quiz Kids,” ABC
“Little J & Big Cuz,” NITV / ABC
“Play School,” ABC
“Rock Island Mysteries,” Network 10