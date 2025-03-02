In Partnership with Lipton Ice Tea

Another summer wrapped, another Laneway Festival etched into the collective memory of music lovers across the country. As the sun set on Australia’s beloved summer music festival, 2025’s edition delivered a masterclass in curating culture — blending boundary-pushing soundscapes, throwback fashion, and those small but essential creature comforts that keep the good vibes flowing.

Dance/Electronic Beats Reign Supreme

Laneway has always been a tastemaker’s paradise, but this year cemented one undeniable truth: dance music is having a moment. BICEP’s hypnotic live set had the crowd moving in unison as the Belfast duo’s signature blend of house and breakbeats pulsed through the summer heat. Meanwhile, Charli XCX served up her own brand of hyper-pop chaos, proving that genre-bending electronica is the soundtrack of the season. If Laneway’s lineup is any indication, Australia’s appetite for euphoric, beat-driven sounds shows no signs of slowing down.

Lipton Ice Tea: The Ultimate Festival Refresher

A festival weekend isn’t just about the music — it’s about the moments in between. Whether it was a shade-seeking pit stop or a quick cool-down before heading back to the main stage, Lipton Ice Tea was the MVP of Laneway’s hydration game. With ice-cold bottles at every turn, festival-goers stayed refreshed without missing a beat. A chilled Lipton Peach or Lemon in hand became the ultimate summer accessory — the perfect balance of flavour and refreshment to power through long days of dancing.

Y2K Fashion is Back, Baby

If you needed any proof that the early 2000s are officially back, Laneway’s crowd served it in abundance. Low-rise cargo pants, wraparound sunnies, and butterfly clips were everywhere — a nostalgic nod to the era when festival fashion truly found its groove. The return of Y2K aesthetics wasn’t just about looking good — it was about reclaiming the playful, carefree energy that defined the turn of the millennium.

Community Spirit is the Headliner

Beyond the lineup, Laneway has always been about connection. This year, that community spirit felt stronger than ever. Whether it was strangers bonding over setlists or the DIY art installations scattered across the festival grounds, the sense of collective joy was palpable. Festivals are more than just music — they’re about shared experiences, and Laneway 2025 reminded us why we keep coming back.

Summer Soundtracks for Every Moment

Laneway might be over, but the sounds of summer will keep spinning long after the final encore. From Barry Can’t Swim’s ambient builds to Remy Wolf’s glitchy anthems, the festival’s soundtrack captured the full spectrum of summer moods. Pair those beats with an ice-cold Lipton Ice Tea in hand, and you’ve got the recipe for endless summer vibes — no matter what the calendar says.

As we pack away our festival fits and replay the best sets, one thing is certain: Laneway 2025 proved that summer isn’t just a season — it’s a state of mind.