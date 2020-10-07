It’s been three long years since we all danced to the effervescent and eternal glory of Melodrama. It looks like Lorde is finally ready to release her third album.

Lorde took to Instagram on Thursday, October 8th to encourage her New Zealand followers to vote in the upcoming election.

“Are you from New Zealand? I am,” she wrote. “We know we live in a special place. And adding all of our voices to the conversation, speaking up for communities or organisations that mean something to us — that’s what helps keep it that way.”

Lorde went on to encourage fans to read about the two referendums the End of Life Choice Bill and the Cannabis Legislation Control Bill.

During one of the final instalments of the saga, Lorde hinted that her third album will likely be released in 2021.

“Do it for our beautiful country and for me,” she wrote. “And next year I’ll give you something in return.”

.@Lorde hints at releasing new music next year if fans in New Zealand vote in upcoming election: “Do it for our beautiful country…And next year I’ll give you something in return.” pic.twitter.com/M5KaKJIxkR — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 7, 2020

Back in May, Lorde sent an email to fans confirming that she was steadily making way with new music. We’re taking this as confirmation that the long-awaited follow up to 2017’s Melodrama may arrive next year.

“I started going back to the studio again in December, just for something to do, and to my surprise, good things came out,” she wrote. “Happy, playful things. I felt my melodic muscles flexing and strengthening.”

“Jack [Antonoff] came over to work in the studio in Auckland, and I went to LA. It flowed. A thing started to take shape. And then, of course, the world shut down.”

Check out ‘Perfect Places’ by Lorde: