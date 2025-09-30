Louis Tomlinson has unveiled his latest single “Lemonade” alongside the announcement of his third studio album How Did I Get Here?, set for release on January 23rd, 2026.

The former One Direction member described the upcoming record as “the record I always deserved to make,” marking a significant creative milestone in his solo career.

The new track “Lemonade” showcases Tomlinson’s evolved artistry, with the singer explaining that it captures the essence of someone who is simultaneously “so bitter” and “so sweet.” He emphasised the importance of creating an ambitious sonic landscape for the album’s lead single, stating: “The most important thing was for the first single to sound ambitious sonically. It had to be big and fun.”

Tomlinson crafted How Did I Get Here? during an intensive three-week creative retreat in Santa Teresa, Costa Rica, working alongside his primary collaborator Nico Rebscher.

The album represents a pivotal moment for Tomlinson, who reflected on his journey with characteristic honesty: “My bread and butter is my honesty. I genuinely wear my heart on my sleeve, and I hope it comes through in the music.” He acknowledged his continuous growth as both a singer and songwriter, adding: “I’m still learning and getting better as a singer and a songwriter. I find it impossible to be complacent; it’s not in my vocabulary.”

He revealed that reaching this point required significant preparation and self-development: “Taking all of the steps I did to get here was important. I needed to the confidence to become the artist I wanted to be and make a hopefully big, but personal album. I think I did.”

For the first time in his solo career, Tomlinson expressed that he’s “allowing myself to be the artist I’d always hoped to be.”

Beyond his recording work, Tomlinson is expanding his live presence by hosting the Away From Home Festival in Cooperstown, New York. The festival will feature Tomlinson as the headlining act alongside Steve Aoki, Lauv, Plain White T’s, Daya, and Isaac Anderson.