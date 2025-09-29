Italian neoclassical composer and pianist Ludovico Einaudi is returning to Australia and New Zealand for a run of shows in support of his new album, The Summer Portraits.

Starting at the Sydney Opera House’s Concert Hall from January 23rd-29th, 2026, Einaudi will perform the evocative album with a seven-piece ensemble, as well as classics from his much-loved repertoire. He’ll then tour to Auckland and Wellington on January 31st and February 1st, before returning to Australia for shows in Melbourne and Perth on February 4th, and February 7th-8th.

The Summer Portraits is a full-band album inspired by a series of oil paintings displayed in a holiday villa. His most personal yet, the album captures the essence of carefree days filled with freedom, discovery and unforgettable moments.

It also has a special Sydney connection. Einaudi composed the opening track, “Rose Bay”, shortly before his most recent performance at the Opera House. The piece was inspired by his maternal grandfather, Waldo Aldrovandi, a prestigious opera conductor who emigrated in the 1930s in protest at Italy’s fascist government.

Of his Sydney residency, head of contemporary music at the Sydney Opera House, Ben Marshall, said: “Ludovico Einaudi’s profound connection to Sydney audiences began with his rapturously received Australian debut performance at Sydney Opera House in 2013 and has grown into this monumental, record-breaking Concert Hall residency over six summer evenings.

“The maestro’s mesmerising live performances encompass intricate emotional universes from his new album and classics from across his lauded career, transporting audiences as only Einaudi can. It also closes a creative loop that began when Einaudi last played the Concert Hall and began work on the opening track of The Summer Portraits – a uniquely Sydney story by an especially loved artist.”

Drawing upon neo-classical, pop, ambient, rock and experimental styles to create a sound that transcends boundaries and generations, Einaudi’s hauntingly beautiful music has made him the most-streamed classical artist of all time, exceeding 39 billion streams globally with monthly Spotify listeners surpassing those of the classical giants Mozart and Beethoven. More recently, he became a TikTok phenomenon, clocking up more than 15 billion views and seven million video creations for his track “Experience”.

His career spans multi-million-selling albums, critically acclaimed film and television scores including the Oscar and Golden Globe winning films The Intouchables, Nomadland and The Father; and a haunting performance from atop an iceberg in the Arctic Ocean for Greenpeace.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, October 3rd via Arts Projects Australia.

LUDOVICO EINAUDI AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND 2026

Friday, January 23rd

Sydney Opera House Concert Hall, Sydney NSW

Saturday, January 24th

Sydney Opera House Concert Hall, Sydney NSW

Sunday, January 25th

Sydney Opera House Concert Hall, Sydney NSW

Monday, January 26th

Sydney Opera House Concert Hall, Sydney NSW

Tuesday, January 27th

Sydney Opera House Concert Hall, Sydney NSW

Wednesday, January 28th

Sydney Opera House Concert Hall, Sydney NSW

Thursday, January 29th

Sydney Opera House Concert Hall, Sydney NSW

Saturday, January 31st

Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre, Aotea Centre, Auckland NZ

Sunday, February 1st

Michael Fowler Centre, Wellington NZ

Wednesday, February 4th

Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, February 7th

Fremantle Arts Centre, Perth WA

Sunday, February 8th

Fremantle Arts Centre, Perth WA