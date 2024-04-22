Luke Hemmings has confirmed two strong supporting acts for his forthcoming run of Australian shows.

Hemmings, known as the lead vocalist of 5 Seconds of Summer, is embarking on a solo tour across Australia to promote his upcoming EP, boy. Set to release on April 26th, this project marks Hemmings’ continued exploration into his solo career, following his successful debut solo album When Facing the Things We Turn Away From, which topped the ARIA charts in 2021.

The tour, named ‘Nostalgia for a Time That Never Existed’, will see Hemmings perform in major Australian cities including Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane this June. This series of performances follows his international shows across the UK, Europe, and North America, bringing him back to his roots in Australia for his debut headline shows.

And now The Buoys and Annie Hamilton have been announced as his support acts. The former will join him for his two hometown Sydney shows, while Hamilton will back him up in Brisbane and Melbourne.

The Buoys are one of Australia’s best current punk rock bands. The all-female Sydney-based outfit have released three EPs together over the past several years, and kicked off their 2024 with the release of two thrilling singles, “Guard My Heart” and “Subject A”. Their high energy live shows have previously secured them support slots for The Dandy Warhols, Arctic Monkeys, DMA’S, and Ball Park Music.

Annie Hamilton combines ethereal vocals and sprawling instrumentation to create her beautifully unique sound. Her 2022 debut album, the future is here but it feels kinda like the past, was positively received by critics and fans alike. Hamilton has previously completed tours with Julia Jacklin, Lime Cordiale, Gordi, and Jack River.

Luke Hemmings 2024 Australian Tour

With special guests The Buoys and Annie Hamilton

Wednesday, June 12th

Palais Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Thursday, June 13th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Friday, June 14th (SOLD OUT)

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Sunday, June 16th

The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD