There’s been another development in the Marilyn Manson and Evan Rachel Wood story as Manson’s former personal assistant has backed her.

As per NME, after initially working as a keyboard technician for his touring crew, Dan Cleary became Manson’s personal assistant in 2014, staying in the role for one year.

Following the recent allegations made against his former employer, Cleary addressed them on his Rare Form Radio podcast. And according to Cleary, he claimed to have personally saw Wood’s torment and distress while she was on tour with Manson between 2007 and 2008.

“Her demeanour changed,” Cleary said. “Her physical looks changed. She got skinnier. She got ― her whole like aura just became darker.”

Cleary also had the foresight to admit to some level of complicity: “I mean, I spoke to his manager about it, but the manager seemed to know all that and didn’t really care a lot,” he stated. “There’s people saying that I’m complicit because I saw this stuff happening and I didn’t do anything and I’ll accept that. There is some truth in that.”

It comes after Wood named Manson as her abuser earlier in February. “He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years,” she said. “I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent.”

Other women have since come forward too, including Phoebe Bridgers who alleged that she visited the shock rocker’s house as a teenager and claims that he told her he had a “rape room” in his house.

Manson has to this point denied the allegations made by Wood but he has been dropped by his record label Loma Vista and cut from several notable TV shows, including American Gods.