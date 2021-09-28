Killing Heidi frontwoman Ella Hooper has been unveiled as the ninth performer on The Masked Singer Australia.
The five-time ARIA winner shocked viewers on Tuesday night when it was revealed that she was the voice behind The Masked Singer‘s Baby.
While Ella absolutely nailed the always nostalgic Backstreet Boys hit ‘As Long As You Love Me’, the ‘Weir’ singer sadly lost out to Dolly’s rendition of ‘Supaloney’ by Benee featuring Gus Dapperton.
Of The Masked Singer hosts, Dannii Minogue was the only one to correctly guess it was Hooper behind the large Baby costume, with Jackie O betting it was Lauren Conrad (???), Urzila Carlson suggesting Ruby Rose and Dave Hughes believing it was Tones and I.
In case you, too, lived under a rock in the late ’90s, Ella and her brother Jesse stormed the charts as Killing Heidi after being discovered on Triple J’s Unearthed.
The duo brought us iconic hits like ‘Mascara’, ‘Weir’ and ‘Live Without It’, with Ella later going on to play team captain on the Spicks & Specks revival on the ABC and representing Australia in Eurovision in 2019
Speaking of her reasons for appearing on the undeniably wild reality show, Ella explained: “Well, every year or two, I make sure I do something totally out of my wheelhouse and this is pretty out there.”
She added that it had been hard to keep the secret from her brother and bandmate, Jesse.
“I’ve come up with some weird excuses. And he also has a beautiful little baby girl who looks like Baby. So shout out, Zoe. It’s been hard not telling him.”
Last night, The Masked Singer revealed the face behind Lightning as singer Alli Simpson.
Alli happens to be the sister of singer and swimmer Cody Simpson, who won the first season of The Masked Singer Australia and famously dated Miley Cyrus for a hot minute.
