Killing Heidi frontwoman Ella Hooper has been unveiled as the ninth performer on The Masked Singer Australia.

The five-time ARIA winner shocked viewers on Tuesday night when it was revealed that she was the voice behind The Masked Singer‘s Baby.

While Ella absolutely nailed the always nostalgic Backstreet Boys hit ‘As Long As You Love Me’, the ‘Weir’ singer sadly lost out to Dolly’s rendition of ‘Supaloney’ by Benee featuring Gus Dapperton.

Of The Masked Singer hosts, Dannii Minogue was the only one to correctly guess it was Hooper behind the large Baby costume, with Jackie O betting it was Lauren Conrad (???), Urzila Carlson suggesting Ruby Rose and Dave Hughes believing it was Tones and I.

In case you, too, lived under a rock in the late ’90s, Ella and her brother Jesse stormed the charts as Killing Heidi after being discovered on Triple J’s Unearthed.

The duo brought us iconic hits like ‘Mascara’, ‘Weir’ and ‘Live Without It’, with Ella later going on to play team captain on the Spicks & Specks revival on the ABC and representing Australia in Eurovision in 2019