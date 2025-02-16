US pop punk favourites Mayday Parade have announced they’ll be heading to Australia this year with some very special guests.

To celebrate their 20th anniversary, the Florida-founded outfit will head down under this September for shows in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth.

“We’re beyond thrilled to return Down Under for a headlining tour in celebration of 20 years as a band and our latest (and upcoming!) releases,” the band said.

“Some of our most memorable shows have been in Australia, and that’s all because of you – our incredible fans.”

Joining them on the run is scene legend Andrew McMahon who will bring his Jack’s Mannequin project to the country for the first time in 15 years.

Originally formed as a solo project for the Something Corporate frontman, Jack’s Mannequin went on to produce three studio albums and will also celebrate its 20th anniversary at the shows.

Seattle’s The Home Team will also join the tour, marking the band’s second trip to Australia in as many years, having last toured with UK’s Caskets last year.

Australian fans can also expect to hear new music from Mayday Parade at the shows, with the band recently announcing plans for a three-part album project, with the first instalment, Sweet, dropping this April.

“I think a large part of why we are all still here is that we have been friends most of our lives, even before the band,” the quintet said of Sweet.

“This is everyone’s full time job and passion. We all love playing music, so the fire is still alive. We have created something important to us and it’s imperative that we maintain it by giving it the requisite attention.”



General public tickets go on sale on Tuesday, February 25th. Click here for more details.

MAYDAY PARADE 2025 AUSTRALIAN TOUR

Friday, September 12th

Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne

Saturday, September 13th

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney

Sunday, September 14th

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Wednesday, September 17th

Hindley St Music Hall, Adelaide

Friday, September 19th

Metro City, Perth