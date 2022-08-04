Me First and the Gimme Gimmes announce their 2023 Am I Ever Gonna See Your Face Again tour will be coming to the down under.

Me First and the Gimme Gimmes announce they are bringing their next tour back to Australia and New Zealand. The Am I Ever Gonna See Your Face Again tour will be performing its first Australia show in Wollongong on February 3rd, 2023 and will end in Wellington on February 17th before hopping over to Auckland for one final performance down under on February 18th.

The band members of Me First and the Gimme Gimmes consist of Joey Cape (Lagwagon) on guitar, Chris Shiflett (Foo Fighters) on lead guitar, Dave Raun (Lagwagon) on the drums, Fat Wreck-head-honcho/NOFX main-dude Fat Mike, and rounded out by the incomparable crooner, Spike Slawson. The band is self-described as operating, “more like a beer-hall Pussycat Dolls than a regular mortal band.”

The band also assured fans that if one of the band members needed to leave due to obligations to their other groups, another person would step in. The fill in roster has included, “John Reis, you guessed it, guitarist and lead vocals for Rocket from the Crypt or Jonny “2 Bags” Wickersham from Social Distortion will be filling in and on occasion or maybe CJ Ramone from a little band you may have heard of, The Ramones, will sub for Fat Mike. Most recently we saw the UK import, Pinch from The Damned, on the skins.”

Look below for the full set of tour dates along with local listings, various ticket presales, and the tour trailer!

AM I EVER GONNA SEE YOUR FACE AGAIN?!

AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND TOUR DATES 2023

Friday, Feb 3: Uni Bar, Wollongong

Sat 4 Feb: Metro Theatre, Sydney

Sunday, Feb 5: Schooner Or Later, Sydney (Harbour Cruise)

Tuesday, Feb 7: The Basement, Canberra

Wednesday, Feb 8: Miami Marketta, Gold Coast

Friday, Feb 10: Princess Theatre, Brisbane

Saturday, Feb 11: Northcote Theatre, Melbourne

Sunday, Feb 12: Torquay Hotel, Torquay

Tuesday, Feb 14: Rosemount Hotel, Perth

Wednesday, Feb 15: Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide

Friday, Feb 17: San Fran, Wellington

Saturday, Feb 18: Studio, Auckland