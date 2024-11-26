Hiatus Kaiyote and Pond are set to headline the final instalment of Meadow festival in 2025, promising a spectacular send-off for the beloved event.

The three-day, two-night festival will take place in the picturesque Bambra Bowl, situated on Gulidjan, Gadubanud and Wadawurrung land.

The 2025 lineup boasts an impressive array of local and international talent, catering to diverse musical tastes. Joining Hiatus Kaiyote and Pond as a headlining act is MJ Lenderman & the Wind, as well as LA-based musician and producer Empress Of.

Meadow continues its tradition of supporting Australian talent with performances from neo-soul artist Kaiit, Geelong psychedelic heavyweights ORB, and Melbourne’s indie rockers Floodlights.

In a nod to its roots, Meadow will welcome back Annie Rose Maloney, who graced the stage during the festival’s inaugural year. Next year’s lineup also features emerging artists such as Eggy and Miles Nautu, showcasing the diversity of Australia’s current music scene.

As the sun sets over the Bambra Bowl, the festival will come alive with a stellar lineup of DJs and curators. Meanjin-based producer Dameeeela, Detroit house music legend Marcellus Pittman, and Japanese record collector Chee Shimizu will keep the party going into the night. UK Garage enthusiasts can look forward to Osmosis Jones commanding the dancefloor on Friday night.

In an exciting new initiative, Meadow introduces “The Retreat Creek Hotel”, a platform dedicated to showcasing rural talent. This new stage will provide an opportunity for 10 local acts to perform, with one lucky artist securing a feature spot on the main stage as part of the “Retreat Creek Hotel Presents” program. Applications open on the Meadow website on Wednesday, December 11th.



Meadow also continues its commitment to sustainability, with proceeds from car passes supporting the replanting of native trees and shrubs across the festival site and surrounding areas. The “Bambra Express” bus service will be available for those travelling from Melbourne, offering a convenient and eco-friendly transport option.

Meadow 2025

Ticket information available via meadowmf.com

Friday, March 21st – Sunday, March 23rd

Bambra Bowl, Bambra, VIC

Lineup

Hiatus Kaiyote

Pond

MMJj Lenderman & the Wind (US)

Empress Of (US)

Kaiit

Floodlights

Marcellus Pittman (US)

ORB

Dameeeela

Osmosis Jones

Chee Shimizu (Japan)

Armlock

Eggy

Big Yawn

Empress

Miles Nautu

Proto Moro

Pop Filter

Annie-Rose Maloney

Npcede