Melbourne Recital Centre’s upcoming program is an eclectic mix of must-see performances – music, dance, drag, and experimental art all in one. Whether you’re into classic sounds or ready to take a walk on the wild side, there’s something for everyone.

Here’s a taste of six shows you can’t miss:

First up, GRAMMY Award-winning artist Allison Russell is bringing her genre-bending sound to the stage. A blend of blues, folk, and soul, her emotionally charged music and powerful storytelling have made waves. She’ll be backed by her Rainbow Coalition Band, a crew of Black, POC, queer, and historically marginalised musicians, with local star Mo’Ju opening the night.

Next, for something cinematic, Eiko Ishibashi and Oscar-winning filmmaker Ryusuke Hamaguchi are back together for GIFT, a one-of-a-kind live music and silent film experience. Having wowed audiences at places like the Vancouver International Film Festival and New York’s Lincoln Center, this collaboration is unmissable. The Guardian sums it up: “Her score for Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s opus [Drive My Car] helped it to Oscar glory. Now, the Japanese musician has teamed up with its director again for something fresh.”

Sci-fi meets dance in NEON DANCE’s Last and First Men, where haunting visuals by Jóhann Jóhannsson, narration by Tilda Swinton, and a live score collide. The performance is part of the RISING Festival and promises to be hypnotic and captivating.

Also in the RISING Festival, Pigeons brings a chaotic, high-energy blend of rhythm, machines, and flying clay. Expect percussionists to power through a whirlwind of sound and movement in this unpredictable and exciting show.

In 8 Pipers for Philip Glass, eight pipers, led by Erwan Keravec, reinvent Glass’ iconic works. The result? A performance that creates an intricate and mesmerising soundscape you won’t forget.

And to kick off the Dynamic Double Set performance, Melbourne Recital Centre’s 2024 Artist in Residence Nat Bartsch returns to Elisabeth Murdoch Hall. She’ll perform pieces from her critically acclaimed album Forever Changed and then guide listeners through a mesmerising take on Glass’ “Etude No. 2”.

Finally, Miss Ellaneous (aka Ben Graetz) wraps things up with a powerful tribute to Tina Turner, TINA – A Tropical Love Story. A fusion of cabaret, drag, and storytelling, this heartfelt performance brings the Queen of Rock ’n’ Roll’s legacy to life, featuring guest artists from across the drag, First Nations, and queer performance scenes.

Ready for one (or six)? Grab your tickets now at Melbourne Recital Centre.

Melbourne Recital Centre Program 2025

Allison Russell

Tuesday, April 15th

7:30pm

GIFT: Eiko Ishibashi x Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Monday, April 28th

7:30pm

Last and First Men

Saturday, June 7th

7:30pm

Sunday, June 8th

7:30pm

Pigeons – Speak Percussion

Friday, June 13th

7:30pm

Saturday, June 14th

7:30pm

Erwan Keravec – 8 Pipers for Philip Glass + Nat Bartsch

Monday, May 5th

7:30pm

TINA – A Tropical Love Story

Tuesday, May 7th

8:00pm