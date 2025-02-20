Melbourne’s The Gasometer Hotel will close its doors next month.

On Thursday evening (February 20th), the Collingwood venue issued a statement announcing the shock decision.

“It is with sadness that we share some important news at The Gaso. After three years of rhythm and booze, open airs and rockin’ shows our director is moving onto other projects,” the statement reads.

“We are currently on the market looking for someone to take over operations with as minimal disruption as possible to someone who wants to maintain our venues legacy. For now though, our last day of trading will unfortunately be the 31st March.”

Per The Music, former owners of the Gaso, Clint Fisher and Shan Vanderwert sold the venue to James Martelletti in 2021 after a seven-year run.