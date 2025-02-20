Melbourne’s The Gasometer Hotel will close its doors next month.
On Thursday evening (February 20th), the Collingwood venue issued a statement announcing the shock decision.
“It is with sadness that we share some important news at The Gaso. After three years of rhythm and booze, open airs and rockin’ shows our director is moving onto other projects,” the statement reads.
“We are currently on the market looking for someone to take over operations with as minimal disruption as possible to someone who wants to maintain our venues legacy. For now though, our last day of trading will unfortunately be the 31st March.”
Per The Music, former owners of the Gaso, Clint Fisher and Shan Vanderwert sold the venue to James Martelletti in 2021 after a seven-year run.
“We wish James all the very best,” Fisher and Vanderwert said at the time.
“We know the Gaso is in excellent hands and the tradition of live music will continue.”
Fisher and Vanderwert took over operations following news in 2013 that the venue was going into liquidation.
A look at court records at the time showed that a number of payments had defaulted, including nearly $30,000 owed to Victorian Workcover in June and $3,116 to The Wine Company Pty Ltd in April 2013.
An additional insolvency notice from ASIC revealed that the venue had been in financial trouble for some time, with an unsuccessful wind up action brought forward by the Australian Tax Office issued as far back as January this year.
The Gaso has played host to some of Australia’s biggest and burgeoning acts over the years including Jet, Mallrat, Paul Dempsey, and Kaiit. In recent years, it has been a hub for local up and coming artists and indie bands.