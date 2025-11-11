US metalcore outfit Memphis May Fire have announced they will tour Australia in 2026.

The Texas-formed band will head our way next April, with shows locked in for Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth. The run comes in support of Memphis May Fire’s eighth studio album, Shapeshifter, released this past March.

They’ll be joined on the road by fellow metalcore band Blessthefall, who will also perform a headline-length set each night, in what will be their first Australian visit in nine years.

Blessthefall, who are also signed to Rise Records alongside Memphis May Fire, released their seventh record, Gallows, in September.

Presale tickets go on sale from 9am local time on Friday, November 14. General public tickets can be bought from 9am local time on Monday, November 17. Click here for more details and check out all of the dates below.

MEMPHIS MAY FIRE AND BLESSTHEFALL 2026 AUSTRALIA TOUR

Friday, April 24th

Northcote Theatre, Melbourne

Saturday, April 25th

Manning Bar, Sydney

Sunday, April 26th

Princess Theatre, Brisbane

Tuesday, April 28th

Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide

Wednesday, April 29th

Magnet House, Perth