Metallica makes a duet on TikTok with Eddie Munson from Stranger Things from ‘Master of Puppets’ scene from the finale.

Metallica has recently dueted Eddie Munson from Stranger Things, who shredded the guitar in the Season 4 finale to ‘Master of Puppets’ as a distraction to draw the attention of the inhabitants of the Upside Down.

The group had Eddie lead in on the guitar before following him with the drums and vocals. The group has loved the inclusion of their hit metal song in Stranger Things Season 4 Vol. 2 and has thoroughly embraced it.

Metallica shares a TikTok playing ‘Master of Puppets’ alongside Eddie Munson in #StrangerThings. https://t.co/6yoYuBHPUw — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 8, 2022

Metallica offered high praise for the song selection and went on at length, giving their thoughts on the show’s music.

“The way The Duffer Brothers have incorporated music into Stranger Things has always been next level, so we were beyond psyched for them to not only include “Master of Puppets” in the show, but to have such a pivotal scene built around it,” they gushed.

“We were all stoked to see the final result and when we did we were totally blown away… it’s so extremely well done, so much so, that some folks were able to guess the song just by seeing a few seconds of Joseph Quinn’s hands in the trailer!! How crazy cool is that?”

The band concluded: “It’s an incredible honour to be such a big part of Eddie’s journey and to once again be keeping company with all of the other amazing artists featured in the show.”

According to a Variety interview, The Duffer Brothers and music supervisor Nora Felder always knew that Joseph Quinn’s Eddie Munson’s song had to be ‘Master of Puppets’.

“It was another one of those ‘it has to be this song,’ moments. This part of the story was anticipated to be a pivotal and especially hair-raising scene in which Eddie heroically stood tall for the fight of his life.” Felder revealed.

“I believe the Duffer Brothers felt that playing ‘Master of Puppets’ throughout the extended scene was the clear choice. No other song was discussed further, and we jumped in to clear it straight away.” she added.