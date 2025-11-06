Metallica recognised Wolfgang Van Halen with a “Perfect Attendance Award” for his unwavering commitment during their extensive ‘M72 World Tour’, which spanned from 2023 to 2024.

The gesture highlighted the unique relationship between the metal legends and the Mammoth WVH frontman, who supported them on every single leg of their ambitious stadium run.

Wolfgang described the experience as “unlike anything I’ve ever been a part of” in an interview with Metal Hammer (as per Louder Sound), reflecting on the magnitude of performing alongside arguably the biggest heavy metal band in the world. The tour presented unique challenges that tested the multi-instrumentalist’s stage presence and adaptability.

The M72 tour’s distinctive “in the round” stage configuration placed performers in the centre of venues rather than at traditional back-positioned stages, creating an intimidating 360-degree performance environment. “There’s nowhere to hide,” Wolfgang explained, noting how the setup challenged him as a vocalist. “As a singer, when you’re kind of planted, it’s tough to give the show to the whole crowd.”

Despite these challenges, Wolfgang maintained that the tour remained enjoyable, particularly due to Metallica’s accommodating nature. The veteran band’s recognition of his perfect attendance record came in the form of a commemorative plaque, which Wolfgang described as “very sweet.”

Mammoth WVH began as Wolfgang’s solo project in the early 2010s, taking its name from one of the bands his father Eddie and uncle Alex formed before establishing Van Halen. The project showcases Wolfgang’s multi-instrumental abilities, with him performing vocals and all instruments on studio recordings. The debut album Mammoth WVH arrived in 2021, followed by recent third release The End on October 24th.

