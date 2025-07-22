The music world is in mourning following the death of Ozzy Osbourne, the legendary Black Sabbath frontman who passed away on Tuesday morning at the age of 76.

Osbourne, who had been battling Parkinson’s disease and recovering from several spinal surgeries, died surrounded by his family.

The news comes less than three weeks after Osbourne made what would become his final public appearance, performing from a throne at Villa Park in Birmingham. At that emotional show, which featured performances from Metallica and Guns N’ Roses, Osbourne told fans, “You’ve no idea how I feel — thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Following the announcement of his death, tributes from fellow musicians and celebrities have flooded social media, with many reflecting on Osbourne’s immense contribution to rock and metal music.

Metallica shared a photo of themselves with Osbourne on their official X account, accompanied by a broken heart emoji. The band had recently performed alongside the heavy metal pioneer at his “final bow” concert in Birmingham.

Jack White posted an image of a young Osbourne with the simple yet powerful caption, "He made it."



Jack White posted an image of a young Osbourne with the simple yet powerful caption, “He made it.” Meanwhile, Rob Zombie shared a carousel of images with the message: “Goodbye Ozzy. Thanks for everything. It was always a blast being around you. You will be missed.”

Elton John penned a heartfelt tribute, writing: “So sad to hear the news of @ozzyosbourne passing away. He was a dear friend and a huge trailblazer who secured his place in the pantheon of rock gods – a true legend. He was also one of the funniest people I’ve ever met. I will miss him dearly. To Sharon and the family, I send my condolences and love.”

Questlove’s tribute was succinct but powerful: “Long Live The Oz” and “Rest In Melody.”

Questlove's tribute was succinct but powerful: "Long Live The Oz" and "Rest In Melody."

David Draiman, lead singer of Disturbed, wrote: “Goodbye my dear teacher… a father to all of us …my friend. I love you @OzzyOsbourne and I will miss you terribly.”

Osbourne had announced his Parkinson’s diagnosis in 2020 and retired from touring in February 2023 due to spinal injuries sustained in a 2018 accident. His final days and concert are set to be chronicled in an upcoming Paramount+ documentary titled “No Escape From Now,” scheduled to premiere later this year.

Osbourne’s family confirmed his death in a statement: “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.”