Get the latest Metal news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Metallica have celebrated the 35th anniversary of their iconic album Master of Puppets with a performance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Performing from their studio in San Rafael, California, the band took to the stage to play ‘Battery’, the first track from 1986’s Master of Puppets.

Following the appearance, drummer Lars Ulrich took to Instagram to share a series of images in front of a backdrop with their band name emblazed across it.

“Soooo much fun to be back on the @colbertlateshow again celebrating 35 years of Master of Puppets, firing up Battery, and dusting off the old wrinkled backdrop,” he captioned the post.

“Actually, considering what craziness its been exposed to over its lifetime, it’s in remarkably good shape…(the backdrop that is!!)”

In other news, Ulrich recently revealed that Metallica are only making “glacial” progress on a new album.

Speaking to Classic Rock back in January, Ulrich explained the band have faced some logistical issues when it comes to writing new music.

[The progress is] glacial… these are the craziest of times and nothing is letting up,” he said.

“There’s a little bit of movement [in that direction], but it’s hard to do a lot when we’re not together.”

Despite the challenges facing them, Ulrich also recently declared that the new album would be their best yet.

“It’s the heaviest thing, the coolest… but all kidding aside, if it wasn’t because we thought that the best record was still ahead of us, then why keep doing it?” he told Classic Rock.

Check out Metallica performing ‘Battery’ from Master of Puppets on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert: