Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo has shared a heartfelt tribute to Ozzy Osbourne following the metal legend’s recent passing, reflecting on the profound impact the Black Sabbath frontman had on his career and personal life.

Trujillo’s Instagram tribute painted Ozzy as more than just a musical influence, describing him as a mentor who actively shaped his trajectory in the music industry. The bassist credited Ozzy with encouraging Infectious Grooves — the supergroup Trujillo formed with Suicidal Tendencies bandmate Mike Muir — to tour during their early days when they were barely a functioning band.

“It wasn’t even really a band, just some fun songs we had recorded,” Trujillo explained in his post. “We weren’t ready to hit the road, but he made us step up and make it happen.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robert Trujillo (@robtrujillo)

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

The relationship between Trujillo and Ozzy extended beyond professional mentorship into genuine friendship. Ozzy particularly loved Infectious Grooves’ song “Therapy” and later contributed vocals to the version that appeared on the band’s 1991 debut album. This collaboration marked a significant milestone for the band, with Trujillo noting that it “really kicked it all off for Infectious in the ’90s.”

Ozzy’s enthusiasm for Trujillo’s musical style was evident in his direct approach to collaboration. “He actually demanded we open for him on the ‘Theater of Madness’ tour,” Trujillo recalled. “He’d say, ‘I’m your best friend Rob, I fucking love the bass and the funkier and heavier the better!'”

The bassist also described him as “the gateway” and “the conduit for so many new relationships both creative collaborations and real, lasting friendships.” These connections included relationships with fellow Ozzy band members Joe Holmes and Mike Bordin, who became godfathers to Trujillo’s children.

Trujillo’s years touring with Ozzy and guitarist Zakk Wylde created lasting memories that he described as “always a wild adventure.” The dynamic between Ozzy and Wylde particularly stood out to him: “Those two together… it was a crazy, awesome rollercoaster.”

The tribute also acknowledged Ozzy’s character beyond his musical persona. “Ozzy was a humble man and sometimes so honest it hurt but his sense of humor made everything absolutely amazing,” Trujillo wrote.

Metallica’s recent participation in Ozzy’s farewell concert in Birmingham held special significance for Trujillo. “I’m so honored that Lars, James, Kirk, and I (Metallica) got to celebrate with him, to share our music and Sabbath’s music on such a special day in Birmingham,” he reflected.

The bassist concluded his tribute by acknowledging Ozzy’s and Black Sabbath’s enduring influence on the metal community, calling them “the soundtrack to our lives” and “the first real alternative rock band, in my opinion.”