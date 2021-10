Ahead of the release of the new Beatles documentary Get Back, Paul McCartney has done the rounds with press interviews and thrown the Rolling Stones under the bus in the process by comparing them to a “blues cover band”.

“I’m not sure I should say it, but they’re a blues cover band, that’s sort of what the Stones are,” McCartney, 79, told The New Yorker. “I think our net was cast a bit wider than theirs.”

Now, front man of The Rolling Stones Mick Jagger, has taken a tongue-in-cheek dig at McCartney’s comment while playing a concert at the LA’s SoFi Stadium.

Jagger called out a bunch of celebrities names who were in the audience like Leonardo DiCaprio, Lady Gaga and Megan Fox. He then said, “Paul McCartney is here. He’s gonna join us in the blues cover band”.

The feud dates back later than this week, just last year McCartney also told Howard Stern that the Beatles were “better” than the Rolling Stones.

Jagger also took the opportunity to respond to that diss by stressing the fact that the Stones are still together and touring, during an appearance on The Zane Lowe Show on Apple Music.

“There’s obviously no competition. The Rolling Stones [are] a big concert band in other decades and other eras, when the Beatles never even did an arena tour, Madison Square Garden with a decent sound system,” Jagger said last April. Love The Beatles? Get the latest The Beatles news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN “[The Stones] started doing stadium gigs in the ’70s and [are] still doing them now. That’s the real big difference between these two bands. One band is unbelievably luckily still playing in stadiums, and then the other band doesn’t exist.” “They broke up before the touring business started for real … They [The Beatles] did that [Shea] stadium gig [in 1965]. But the Stones went on,” he continued. “We started stadium gigs in the 1970s and are still doing them now.”