Ahead of the release of the new Beatles documentary Get Back, Paul McCartney has done the rounds with press interviews and thrown the Rolling Stones under the bus in the process by comparing them to a “blues cover band”.

“I’m not sure I should say it, but they’re a blues cover band, that’s sort of what the Stones are,” McCartney, 79, told The New Yorker. “I think our net was cast a bit wider than theirs.”

Now, front man of The Rolling Stones Mick Jagger, has taken a tongue-in-cheek dig at McCartney’s comment while playing a concert at the LA’s SoFi Stadium.

Jagger called out a bunch of celebrities names who were in the audience like Leonardo DiCaprio, Lady Gaga and Megan Fox. He then said, “Paul McCartney is here. He’s gonna join us in the blues cover band”.

The feud dates back later than this week, just last year McCartney also told Howard Stern that the Beatles were “better” than the Rolling Stones.

Jagger also took the opportunity to respond to that diss by stressing the fact that the Stones are still together and touring, during an appearance on The Zane Lowe Show on Apple Music.